Colonel Russell “Tom” Thomas Roe passed peacefully on September 9, 2021 at The Academy at Bella Vista in Boulder, Colorado surrounded by those who loved him. He was 89 years old. He is survived by his children, Susan Santelices, Steven Roe, and Jennifer Darling. Tom had six grandchildren, Mateo Santelices, Ryan Santelices, Wyatt Roe, Owen Roe, Allie Darling and Andrew Darling. He is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Roe; brother, Tim Roe and sister, Sarah Powers. He was very proud of his Pilot Military Service in the United States Air Force as a Colonel. His most cherished deployment was the 3 years he spent in Okinawa. He served over 38 years in the United States Air Force Reserves. His final post was serving as the Squadron Commander in Minneapolis. He retired in 1986 as a full Colonel. In 1991, he donated his time and organizational skills to start the 1955 Pilot Class Reunions. His favorite phrase became “All the Way With 55-K!” Tom was a graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He later obtained a J.D. degree from William Mitchell School of Law. He combined his Law Degree and his knowledge of flying into a very successful career in Aviation Law. Tom had many loves throughout his extraordinary life. Among them were motorcycles, planes, and boats. He was always up for an adventure. He took numerous motorcycle trips throughout the Continental United States and Canada with many beloved friends. He had hundreds of boat trips to the Bahamas which provided great memories. His later years were spent between his homes in Satellite Beach, Florida and in the mountains of Creede, Colorado. These locations provided the perfect atmosphere to spin the details of the five novels in which he wrote and published. The entire Roe Family wishes to Thank the Staff at The Academy at Bella Vista in Boulder, Colorado for making his final years so wonderful. In particular, Lolita, Tina, and Erica whom were truly dedicated to his needs. The entire staff at Trailwinds Hospice provided phenomenal, loving care in his last seven months in Hospice. He will be Interred at Arlington National Cemetery with Full Military Honors at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.