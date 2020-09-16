Clarence “Mac” McKenzie Lewis, PhD, 45, died March 8, 2020 in Toronto, Canada following a brief illness with pneumonia. Born in 1974 in Chappaqua, NY, McKenzie grew up in Edina, MN. Mac had an unparalleled passion for the Classics. He was a dedicated and empowering teacher who energized his students to find their niche in Classical studies. To Mac, the best artifact an archaeologist could find was a coin; it provided definitive evidence of the date of a site. When he passed a construction site, he tossed a coin in hopes of providing a future archaeologist a “dream find.” Mac made the classical world meaningful to his students as they looked for values and direction in their world. In tribute to Mac’s mentoring and passion for the Classics, his students, colleagues, friends and family have initiated the Mac Lewis Memorial Classics Fund to support the study of the classics and archaeological fieldwork. Mac earned a B.A. at the University of Montana, an M.Ed degree in Latin at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, and a PhD in Classical Archaeology at Florida State University. He was a mentor and model to an international community of scholars. His teaching career took him from McGougle Middle School in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to the Intercollegiate Center for Classical Studies, and the John Cabot University both in Rome, Italy. He was a professor at the University of Wyoming and Concordia College-Moorhead, MN and most recently in Canada, at the University of Waterloo and University of Guelph. From 2012 until his death, he was Director of the Villa del Vergigno Archaeological Project near Florence, Italy where he introduced students to the techniques, discipline and excitement of hands-on archaeology. With his quirky sense of humor, Mac loved a bad joke, a drink, a smoke, movies like the Big Lebowski, Fletch, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and music, The Grateful Dead being his favorite. He was quick to giggle and tease his loved ones. Possessing a generous heart, mind and spirit, he understood the power of kindness as he negotiated “the path less traveled.” In the first days of 2017, he met and fell in love with Tracey and her daughter Georgia, who is now 5. His dedication to being a supportive, loving partner and father were apparent in his smile. He moved to Canada soon after they met and started a new life full of all the things he hoped for in a family of his own. He truly shined in this role. He had a rich and authentic relationship with his two siblings, Mike and Liz. They knew how to lovingly poke fun at one another, would travel across states to celebrate birthdays and would stay up late into the night discussing everything from music, to movies, to family dynamics. McKenzie is survived by his fiancée Tracey Levison and daughter Georgia Levison, his parents Clarence M. Lewis III and Mary Pescatello Lewis, his siblings Michael P. Lewis (Diane) and Elizabeth Lewis Teubner (Mike), his maternal grandmother Edith F. Pescatello of Scarsdale, NY and Bloomfield, CT, many cousins, nieces and nephews, colleagues and countless friends including Peter and Amanda Savage, and his dog, Lucie. His dog, Jesse, who faithfully accompanied McKenzie through his undergrad and graduate years, precedes him in death. Memorial donations may be made to the C. McKenzie Lewis Memorial Classics Fund. An on-line site for the Fund, which includes remembrances and stories, is at: https://mm-lewis.com/memorial/. For information contact mac.lewis@gmail.com. “Going home, going home, by the waterside I will rest my bones. Listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock my soul.” Brokedown Palace by The Grateful Dead
