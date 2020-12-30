Charles “Chuck” Beecroft, 93, of Brandon, SD, died on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Bethany Home in Brandon. Private family services will be held at a later date. Charles F. Beecroft, son of James and Louise (Miller) Beecroft was born on October 11, 1927, in Almena, WI. He attended school at Hay River, Almena, and graduated from Barron High School with the class of 1945. He was well known as an athlete and was one of the very first to become a varsity letterman in four sports during one year. Following high school, Chuck enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. He stayed in the Army Reserve until earning his Honorable Discharge in 1950. On June 10, 1950, he was united in marriage to June Jutila in St. Paul, MN. Chuck graduated with his Pharmacy Degree from the University of Minnesota in 1955. Over the years Chuck and June lived in Almena, WI, and Minneapolis, Northfield, and Bloomington, MN. Throughout Chuck’s pharmacy career he managed several pharmacies and eventually retired from Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. In his spare time, Chuck enjoyed family activities especially fishing, fishing, and more fishing. Many fond memories were made at their cabin in Poskin Lake, WI where he fished every day and often entertained large family reunion groups. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball and continued to play on organized teams well after retirement. He participated as a member of the Bloomington Senior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball Team. He loved baseball and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. In 2012 they moved to Brandon, SD to be closer to family. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Bruce (Cecile) Beecroft of Sioux Falls and Chris (Ravie) Beecroft of the Philippines; three grandchildren, Dr. Zachary (Inja) Beecroft of Sioux Falls, Alexander (Emi) Beecroft of Hawaii, and Nick (Halley) Beecroft of California; and three great grandsons, Yohan and Brayden of Sioux Falls, and James of Hawaii. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and wife of 69 years, June who passed away in June 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.