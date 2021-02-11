Catherine “Kay” Sheehan, nee Kaiser, age 89, died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2021 at Friendship Village in Bloomington, Minnesota. Kay spent a happy childhood on a dairy farm in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin with her parents Gilbert and Edith (Blaesius) Kaiser, and sisters Carole and Helen. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, Kay moved to Minneapolis. She met Richard “Dick” Sheehan on a blind date and they were happily married from 1954 until his death in 1987. Kay and Dick raised their family in Edina, Minnesota. Those years were spent camping, playing tennis, cross-country skiing, and enjoying Minneapolis's cultural events, as well as their cabin in northern Minnesota. After she was widowed, she spent many years traveling the world. Kay was very involved with American Association of University Women (AAUW), her Alpha Chi Omega Alumnae chapter, the Sjögren's Foundation, and Bellis, an adoption advocacy organization. Her passion for giving back included creating scholarships at the universities of Wisconsin and Iowa. In addition, she established the Catherine K. Sheehan Family Fund through The Minneapolis Foundation. Kay is survived by her children, David and his wife, Ann Boese; Barbara and her partner, Paul McCloskey; and Daniel and his wife, Kelly (Dick); grandchildren Benjamin, Nathaniel, and Hadley Sheehan, in-laws Donald and Judy (Sheehan) Kauth, and her nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to any of the organizations listed above.
