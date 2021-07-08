Carl Malmquist, M.D.

Malmquist, Carl, M.D. age 90 of Edina passed away on May 24, 2021. He is survived by sons Derek (Patricia) and Jay (Christine), 4 grandsons: Dylan, Garrett, Liam, Grayer, and by his beloved partner Dorothy Scott. He pursued medical and psychiatric training at the University of Minnesota and at the Columbia Medical Center in New York. A nationally recognized expert in forensic psychiatry, he received many awards for his outstanding contributions to the profession. His true passion, however, was academia: he taught for a remarkable 52 years at the University of Minnesota, most recently as Professor of Social Psychiatry. Carl was a voracious reader, an active tennis player, a lover of music, theater, and trips to Paris. A dedicated grandfather, he attended over 1000 youth and high school hockey games where he enjoyed passing along his insights and passion for the sport, as well as his candid assessment of the hot dogs at any rink in the Metro. We remember him fondly for the superb spirit with which he lived his life. A memorial service for Carl will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 3 p.m. at Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Road, Edina 55436, followed by a gathering at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Avenue, Edina 55424 from 4-6 p.m. Donations preferred to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
