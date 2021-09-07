Carey D. Long, age 51 of Savage, formerly of Bloomington. Preceded in death by niece, Aaliyah Nyasende; grandparents, Dr. David and Isabelle Long and Leo and Marian Sonterre; cousins, Amy Sonterre, Cindy Sonterre. Survived by son, Dylan and his mother, Dawn; parents, Mary Lou and David Long; sister, Heather (Geofrey) Nyasende; nephews, Nicolas, Matthew, and Daniel Nyasende; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral service Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Ave. So. Visitation Saturday 10-11 a.m. No flowers, memorials preferred to Dylan Long for his college education. www.GILLBROTHERS.com BLOOMINGTON, MN 952-888-7771
