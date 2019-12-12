TThank you to Neighbors on 97th & Oakland! On September 19th I fell in the street while retrieving my dog. I fractured my left wrist and left femur and could not get up. Since I did not have my cell phone on me, all I could do was cry out for help. Several good Samaritans answered my call. They summoned the police, an ambulance, got me a pillow, took my dog and car home collected my cell phone, as well as notifying my children. I am forever grateful for their kindness! Thank you to Jim and Chris Heiland, and all the other neighbors who helped me! Sandy Ellis
