Bruce Alan Pladson

Bruce Alan Pladson, 77, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020 surrounded by family after a long battle with COPD. Bruce married Joan in 1963 and was married for 57 years, residing in Edina. He is survived by his wife Joan, their daughters Dawn and Beth, and grandson Osten. Love you more! A private service will be held for immediate family on Oct. 22nd.

