Beverly Kraft, age 85, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD. There will be a private family memorial service on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Dirk Hagmaier officiating. A public visitation for family & friends will be 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Weiland Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be in Prairie Queen Cemetery, Nunda Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. Memorials can be preferred to: Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation or Prairie Queen Cemetery Fund. She is survived by her son-Scott of Madison; daughter-Krystal (John) Draper of Madison; son-Brett (Diane) of Rosemount, MN and son-Kevin of Madison; 4 grandchildren-Heather (Tom) Mascarenas, Tiffany Draper, Stephany (Justin) Holmes and Mason Kraft; 3 great-grandchildren-Marina & Adriana Mascarenas and Madyson Miller; brother-in-law, Galen Crosby and sister-in-law, Connie (Darryl) Graham.
