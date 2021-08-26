Beverly Joan Kirchner was born April 28, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Harold and Alice (Wadman) Bickford. She was baptized as an infant on May 8, 1932. She received her education and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Beverly was blessed with 10 children - Steven, Roxanne, Susan, Kenneth, Paula, John, Leonard, Natasha, Heidi, and Jamie. Beverly worked and retired from ADC Magnetic Controls where she was blessed with many lifelong friends. She enjoyed camping, fishing, ceramics, gardening, canning, cooking, and loved children. She was a foster parent, was always willing to help babysit and helped send children to church camp. She especially enjoyed time with her family; camping, fishing, and playing cards. She was an avid reader and when sight became difficult; she enjoyed listening to audio books. Beverly married Jerome Kirchner on July 28, 1995. They resided on a hobby farm in Loretto, MN until Jerome’s passing on July 17, 2019. Beverly moved to Hutchinson, MN and lived at Ecumen Oaks until she passed away on August 24, 2021 at the age of 90 years old. Blessed be her memory. Beverly leaves a legacy. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Steven Gustafson, Roxanne (Dave) Mickelson, Susan (Charles) Stenberg, John Wilhelm, Leonard Wilhelm, Natasha Kirchner, Heidi Kirchner, and Jamie Kirchner. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 99 great-grandchildren, 41 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of family members and friends. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Bickford and Alice Gurholt; brother, James Bickford; daughter, Paula Glotzbach; son, Kenneth Gustafson; husband, Jerome Kirchner; daughters-in-law, Linda Wilhelm and Martha Gustafson; great-grandson, Cameron Gustafson; and also Gerald Gustafson, and John Wilhelm Sr. The family of Beverly would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and kindness during this time. Our wish is that you take the love, joy, and happiness you received from Beverly and spread it to those who touch your life. No individual acknowledgements will be sent. God Bless you! A memorial service will be held Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover. Burial to follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Hanover. In lieu of flowers donations will be shared with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Education for Haiti) in Hanover, MN and Faith Lutheran Church (Youth Ministry) in Hutchinson, MN. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.