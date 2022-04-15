Beverly Ann Folkestad, 87, passed away Wed., March 23, 2022, at Trouvaille Memory Care in Excelsior, MN. She was born in Montevideo, MN on July 16, 1934, to the late Halvor and Esther (Olson) Haugen. Bev spent her youth in Montevideo where she met her husband, Dewey. They married Sept. 13, 1953, in Seattle, WA. In their 59 years of marriage, together they shared inquisitive spirits, laughed often, and loved unconditionally.
After four children and multiple moves, in 1968 they ended up in Bloomington, MN. Bev was active in her church and community. From 1975 through her retirement, she worked in administrative positions for several companies.
Bev was a woman of many talents including upholstery, sewing, wallpapering and crafts of all kinds. She showed creativity and inventiveness, never shy of taking on new challenges. One of her favorite comments was, "I go where angels fear to tread!" A connoisseur of estate and garage sales, she blended vintage treasures to create a cozy home. Always looking to the next adventure, Bev enjoyed both regional and international travel. Nothing really beat good old road trips, featuring Bev as the official "road hostess"!
With an uncommon ability to bring people together, Bev was always conscious of welcoming and including others. She was an extraordinary mother, teaching her children that love, generosity, and kindness are more important than any earthly success.
Bev dearly loved her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Bev is survived by her four children: Julie Bieber of St. Cloud, MN; Kathy Boesch (Dave Alberg) of Mpls., MN; Kristi Russo of Mpls., MN; and John (Sheila) Folkestad of Edina, MN; seven grandchildren: Kelsey Boesch (Peter Frost); Amy Bieber; Garrett (Brooke) Boesch; Kari Boesch (Kyle Fredricks); Maggie Folkestad (Spencer Draayer); Claire Folkestad; and Rachel Folkestad; four great-grandchildren: Taz and Tuli Frost, and Vivian and Ivy Boesch; two sisters-in-law, Nelly Folkestad and June (Claus) Peterson; brother-in-law, Mark Folkestad; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Halvor and Esther Haugen, husband Dewey, brother Owen Haugen, sisters Jean Appleseth and Jeanette Iverson; sisters-in-law, Evie Ostlie, Lorraine Widme, Doris Folkestad; brothers-in law: Walter Appleseth, Mayo Iverson, Merald Folkestad, Clarence Ostlie, Bob Widme, Stan Folkestad and partner of Julie Bieber, Ralph Schmitt.
The kindness of her soul will live on in our hearts.
Visitation will be held July 16, 2022, 10 a.m., at Transfiguration Lutheran Church, 11000 France Ave. So. Bloomington, MN 55431. Service to follow at 11 a.m.
Memorials preferred to Mindekirken, The Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church, 924 E. 21st St. Mpls., MN 55404 or Transfiguration Lutheran Church 11000 France Ave. So. Bloomington, MN 55431.
A private burial will take place at Ft. Snelling Military Cemetery at a later date.
