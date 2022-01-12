Bette Lou Gray passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Eagan, Minnesota early in the morning the day after Christmas.
Born March 12, 1951, in Minneapolis, Bette (pronounced like Bette Davis) Lou Awes was the eldest daughter of Bette Baker Hansen and Andrew Awes. She grew up with her younger sister Katherine "Taffy" and younger brother Andy traveling between Homestead, Florida in the winter months and Alexandria, Minnesota in the warmer months. Always friendly, inclusive, and outgoing, Bette organized many games with her friends and visiting guests near her family's resort Blakes by the Lakes in Alexandria. Bette excelled at Washburn High School and graduated with a Liberal Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. While at the U, she was always proud of protesting the Vietnam War and getting maced in Dinkytown. Her coat was 'stolen' at Uncle Sam's on First Avenue in 1972 by her future husband Rob, as a way to continue conversation from the dance floor. Early in their marriage, Rob and Bette traveled widely throughout the country, living and working everywhere from Redwood City, California to Eagan, Minnesota. Bette always made others feel special, especially her kids, Rob, Katie, and Stephen. Bette knew how to throw a party, and her kids would invite their entire class while in grade school for birthdays. Friends of her kids were welcomed into the home all the time, with a smile and hug, a meal, and loads of compliments/positive affirmations. Bette cared about people she didn't know well too. She participated in Meals on Wheels at Cretin each Thanksgiving with her family for 30 + years. She organized Christmas gifts for families through adopt-a-family for 2+ decades. She sent nearly 7,000 books to Zambia through a book drive that benefited Books For Africa. Dubbed the "World's Greatest Grandmother" by her grandchildren, Mib or Boppi loved playing with Ben, Sam, Charlotte, and Madelyn. Her laugh was infectious. She had a stellar sense of humor. She was SO funny. But her best trait was the way she loved. It was with her whole being, heart and soul. As special as she sounds, all who know her would agree that she is even better. Bette Gray was 1 of 1 and will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to help someone, volunteer, or spend quality time with family. That would make Bette smile.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.