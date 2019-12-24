Age 78, of Edina, MN. Passed away quietly after complications of Alzheimer’s Disease at her home with her life partner, Tom of 42 years by her side on November 14, 2019. Barb was an Art teacher at Edina High School for 17 years, she went on to a successful art career for the next 25 years, selling close to 750 works of art mostly watercolor, earning the respect of everyone that knew her and her work. Barb is survived by her life partner, Tom Bates; brother, Donald; nephew, Zachary and his son, Miles; special friends, Gail Hultmann and Susan Walker. Memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, January, 18, 2020 at the Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave S., Edina, MN 55435. Visitation at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minneapolis Institute of Art or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Barbara D. Hultmann
