Al, age 79, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020 with family members by his side at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine and Alvin; brothers, Randy and Dennis. He is survived by two brothers, Jeff and Loren; five sisters, Lois, Janis, Joanne, Pam and Sue; five children; many grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Al was an avid fisherman, it was his passion. It took him to places in northern Minnesota, Canada, Alaska or wherever they were biting. He will be dearly missed by all of us. We would like to thank all of the health care people involved with keeping him comfortable in the past year preceding his death. It was Al’s wish to be cremated and have a celebration of life. To honor his wishes, we will have a celebration of life in early spring to allow out of town family and friends to attend. The date and time of the celebration will be announced at a later date. Please join us and share any memories and any pictures you may have. Thank you to all that shared time with him. He takes all the wonderful memories with him. Rest in Peace and tight lines Dad, we love you!
