Ardys Leone Peterson, age 101, of Montgomery, formerly of Bloomington, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 at Traditions of Montgomery. Ardys was born on April 22, 1918 in Grove City, Minnesota to Joseph G. and Minnie J. (Malmberg) Ekbom. She graduated from Grove City High School and went on to receive her teacher’s training from a Willmar technical college. She taught in a one-room school for a few years before marriage and her family took precedence. She married Marvin S. Peterson on May 16, 1940 in Minneapolis and the couple celebrated their 79th anniversary this year! Ardys sold Avon for many years while raising her children. In her early years, she was an active member of Eastern Star and Emmaus Lutheran Church. Her family was always foremost in her priorities and loved nothing more than time spent with them. She was a talented baker, loved doing crafts of any kind, and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. Ardys is survived by her husband, Marvin of Montgomery; daughter, Bonnie (Rayland) Scholl of Grandin, ND; son, Marc (Kathy) Peterson of Montgomery; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia Blaisdell; grandson, Randy Scholl. There will be a visitation and sharing of stories on Friday, December 27th at 2 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Ardys Leone Peterson
