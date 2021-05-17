Alvera M. Lundin, age 99, passed away on May 8, 2021. Alvera was born on April 22, 1922 in Clearbrook, MN to Gustaf and Alma (Fredrickson) Lundin. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Clearbrook High School in 1940 and took several certificate classes during her working career. Alvera was a wonderful artist and made a living doing what she loved. She worked at The Print Shop, Superior Graphics and Schoolcraft and retired in 1984; however, she continued to paint and draw for many years. Alvera was very active until the last few years of her life, spending a lot of time with her friends, having coffee, and going out to eat. She also loved to travel and made several trips overseas with her best friend Hope during her life. Alvera was also a dog person. She and Hope had two poodles during their time together, Sky and Liten. Both dogs were spoiled beyond belief! She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Nancy (Dr. A. Andrew) Overby of Harmony, MN, Steven Postier of Harlingon, TX, Susan Jones of Clearbrook, MN, and Don (Betty) Lundin of Erskine, MN; along with several great and great-great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 1701 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN with coffee and cookies to follow the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.