Alice Livingston (nee Durlin), age 89, a resident of Edina, MN for 57 years, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Prairie Bluffs Senior Living. She was born February 3, 1932 in Madison, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Livingston. The Livingstons enjoyed going on cruises and visiting foreign countries. They collected pottery and artwork from their travels, and also supported local artists. They were active in Edina's garden clubs and were proud owners of award-winning standard poodles. Alice valued her friendships that spanned many decades.
Alice was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy (Walter) Huntington of Boise, Idaho.
Alice is survived by her sister Ann (Henry) Carlson of Naperville, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews, who have fond memories of holidays and visits with their favorite Aunt Alice and Uncle Bob Livingston.
