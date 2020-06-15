Albert Charles Kempf, age 89, passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved wife Patricia of 58 years, and by his sisters Catherine Klug and Sister Gilmary Kempf. Father of Mary (Bruce) Lundberg, Terry (Joe) Arnold, Mark (Lori), Diane (Lance) Hilbert and Paul (Jacque). Grandfather of Theresa, John (Millie), David, Daniel (Kimberly), Jennifer (Logan), Laura (Kevin), Laura (Justin), Kathleen (Keji), Joe (Kersten), Rob (Kari), Michael (Kayla), Julie (Jason), Maria (Jason), David, Paul (Alexis), Patrick and Aidan. He enjoyed his 22 great-grandchildren. Albert was a gentle, kind, and generous man. He entered the seminary of Nazareth Hall in St. Paul, and continued his education at the College of St. Thomas. In 1953, he founded Audio King Corporation, which initially operated from its original Lake Street location in Minneapolis, and with his tireless hard work and tenacity, it eventually grew into multiple locations specializing in high-end consumer electronics. He was also a real estate developer, building Leisure Lane Center in Edina among many other ventures. Throughout his career, he was a very active member, and past-president, of Edina Rotary Club. After retiring, Albert was active with Serra Club of Minneapolis and Urban Ventures. He had a passion for assisting businesses in rebuilding the Lake Street commercial district. Albert and his wife Patricia enjoyed many years with family and friends at their cabin in Shell Lake, WI. They were active supporters of Catholic Charities and both were longtime and deeply devoted members of St. John the Evangelist/St. Gabriel Parish. He will be greatly missed by family and friends who loved him. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Catholic Charities, 1200 2nd Ave. South, Mpls., MN 55403. Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 952-920-3996
