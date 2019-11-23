Continental Ballet Company will perform “The Nutcracker,” beginning next weekend in Bloomington.

Under the direction of Riet Velthuisen, the Continental Ballet Company’s performance is a traditional staging with professional dancers who chronicle the tale of Clara’s fantastic voyage to the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy, with her magical godfather Drosselmeyer.

The performances feature Maylu Pena as Clara, Benjamin Olson as the Nutcracker Prince, Michaela Macauley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Wesley Rocha as her cavalier. The narrative varies slightly from the original story in that there is no battle scene. The production tells the same story, but with a friendly encounter with rats instead of a fight.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 and 8, at the Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $19 for seniors and students and $13 for children 12 and younger.

Tickets: 952-563-8562

Michaela Macauley, left, portrays the Sugarplum Fairy and Wesley Rocha portrays her cavalier in the Continental Ballet Company production of “The Nutcracker.” (Submitted photo)

