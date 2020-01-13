Bloomington’s Normandale Community College theater department productions of “Colossal” and “The Wolves” have been invited to perform at the Region V Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival this month.
The festival, hosted by South Dakota State University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, runs Jan. 19-25. Benefit performances of the productions will be hosted Friday, Jan. 17. A performance of “The Wolves” begins at 6:30 p.m., and “Colossal” begins at 8:30.
Normandale and the University of Minnesota-Duluth are the only Minnesota schools invited to the festival, and Normandale is one of two community colleges in the region invited to perform at the festival, a national theater education program that aims to identify and promote quality in college-level theater production.
Played out in four 15-minute quarters, “Colossal” tells the story of a rising football star in the sport – a young man with pro aspirations who is in love with one of his teammates – and the devastating injury that changes everything. Featuring full-contact choreography, a drum corps, contemporary dance and a cast in full uniform, “Colossal” faces off with current portrayals of masculinity, disability, violence, LGBTQ+ communities in sports and love.
In “The Wolves,” a girls high school soccer team warms up, and the nine teammates discuss their teenage trials, torments and triumphs. As they struggle to define themselves, they find within each other both adversaries and companions, mentors and challenges, friends and foes.
Tickets are $25 for one show and $40 for both. Proceeds will benefit student travel costs for the festival.
Tickets: 952-358-8884
