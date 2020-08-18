Nick Seipel

Nick Seipel allows only four hits over seven innings as the Bloomington Bandits town team loses a tough one to Baseball 365 in the State Class A Tournament. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Although the Bloomington Bandits town baseball team lost 3-0 in the first round of the State Class A Tournament to Baseball 365 Sunday, Aug. 16, at Palm Field in St. Anthony Village, Bandits pitcher Nick Seipel was one of the game’s standouts.

Seipel kept the Bandits in contention, just the way manager George Walker knew he would.

“Nick is really dependable,” Walker said. “He comes to every game, and he’s always ready to play.”

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound pitcher-first baseman is coming into his prime at the age of 25. He played two sports - baseball and football - for Rosemount High, graduating in 2013. After starting college at Minnesota State University in Mankato, he transferred to Dakota Tech, where he played baseball for two years. Then he moved on to a four-year school, William Penn College in Iowa, to finish his eligibility.

Like most town ball players his age, Seipel has a full-time job, and in his case it is an important one. He is employed as a quality assurance analyst by the Soultran Company. In his free time, he teaches at the Nevers-Larkin Baseball Academy, with former Twins standout Gene Larkin and Tommy Nevers, a 13-year professional ballplayer from Edina.

Seipel said he enjoys the friendships that have developed among the Bandits players.

“I like the energy we have,” he said. “Everyone comes to win and holds each other accountable.”

The Bandits pitching staff has done a good job all summer, and that helped the team to a seven-game winning streak late in the season.

Seipel said he likes working with the Bandits’ fiery catcher, Garrett Ganskie. “It had been a few years since Garrett caught, so his framing was a little rusty at first. I like him as a teammate because he really gets into it.”

Ever since he began playing baseball, Seipel said pitching has been his favorite part of the game.

“As a pitcher, you can control the pace of the game,” he said. “And you can keep the other eight players on your team in the game.”

Seipel usually does that by working fast and filling up the strike zone. What player doesn’t enjoy playing behind a pitcher like that?

