The occupants of two vehicles were victims of robberies during separate incidents over Labor Day weekend in Bloomington.
Police officers were dispatched to a Mall of America parking ramp at approximately 4 p.m. Sept. 4 following a report that two women were robbed by two males who approached them and had a handgun, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Four women had parked their vehicle and headed toward the mall when the males approached them. They had noticed a Ford SUV driving around the ramp, and it stopped in the aisle where they had parked after they exited their vehicle. As the women walked toward the mall, they were approached by two males, while a driver remained in the SUV, Utecht said.
The males demanded a backpack from one of the women. Two of the women ran toward the mall while one of the women struggled to keep one of the males from taking her backpack. As she struggled, one of the males hit her on the head with a handgun he was holding, causing the woman to let go of her backpack. The other woman that remained at the scene gave up her backpack without a struggle when the gun was pointed at her, Utecht noted.
Surveillance video from the mall provided a license plate for the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, he added.
The victims, both 22-year-old women from Nebraska, lost a variety of items in their backpacks. The woman who has hit on the head with the gun had a small bump and declined medical attention, Utecht said.
A similar incident occurred in a hotel parking lot the following day.
Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn and Suites, 814 American Blvd. E., at approximately 6:10 p.m. Sept. 5. A 47-year-old St. Paul woman reported that she was chased by men with guns, who took her purse and drove off in the Cadillac CTS she was driving, according to Utecht.
The victim said she had been at the nearby Walmart and Walgreens prior to parking in the Quality Inn lot. A Ford Escape with four males inside pulled up to her vehicle as she exited it. Occupants of the vehicle, armed with guns, exited and approached her. She tried to flee the scene, but tripped and fell. One of the males stood over her and took her purse, which included her cellphone and keys to the Cadillac. The males then drove off with her vehicle, Utecht explained.
Cellphone tracking indicated her phone was in the Powderhorn Park area of Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officers found the stolen Cadillac, which had been abandoned, Utecht noted.
No arrests had been made in either case as of last week.
Unruly customer
A potential shoplifting incident turned into a robbery report at a Bloomington Walgreens store.
Police officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 7845 Portland Ave., shortly after 11 a.m. Sept. 3. Employees at the store had approached a male who they observed placing merchandise in a backpack. He appeared to be the same male who had been cited for trespassing following a previous shoplifting incident, Utecht said.
When the male was confronted, he pulled a knife out of his pocket and made threats toward the employees before leaving the store. Following the incident report, a search of the area failed to locate the male. He had been observed fleeing across the street, and a check of the area turned up the suspect’s backpack inside the Dollar Tree store, 7810 Portland Ave., Utecht noted.
Surveillance video from Dollar Tree showed the suspect removing his sweatshirt and the contents of the backpack inside the store, placing them in a grocery bag and leaving the store. Although investigators were able to confirm the suspect’s identity through the previous trespassing citation at Walgreens, he had not been located as of last week, Utecht explained.
Angry brother
An unwelcome man looking for money from his 23-year-old sister at her Bloomington apartment ended up being arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and fifth-degree property damage.
The 19-year-old Bloomington man claimed residency at the apartment, where his sister and mother lived, but was not living there when police officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of 12th Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Utecht said.
The suspect had used a fire extinguisher to force his way into the apartment. Inside were his sister and a 19-year-old female. His sister reported that she didn’t understand what the suspect was saying when he broke into the apartment, but it seemed that he wanted money to buy drugs. He grabbed a cellphone from the 19-year-old woman’s hand before fleeing the apartment. Officers responding to the incident report were unable to locate him in the area, Utecht noted.
The suspect returned to the building at approximately 2:20 a.m. Aug. 26, and was reported to be throwing rocks at the apartment window. He was able to gain access to the building and began pounding on the apartment door. The apartment occupants called the police again, and officers responding to the call heard a crash from the north side of the building as they entered it, Utecht explained.
The suspect had thrown a folding chair at second-floor windows from outside the building and broke one. When he saw an officer at the scene, he tried to run, but was met by a K-9 officer who came around a corner of the building. The suspect stopped running at that point and was arrested, Utecht said.
Office burglaries
Several offices at Southtown Office Park, 8120 Penn Ave., were burglarized.
Reports came from approximately 10 offices, with the incidents occurring during the evening of Aug. 26 or the early morning hours of Aug. 27. It was unclear how access to the office park was obtained, but there were pry marks on many office doors that were forcibly entered, according to Utecht.
