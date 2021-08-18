If you’re looking for where the wild things are in Bloomington, there’s a good chance you’ll find them in Dan Picard’s yard.
Bees and grasshoppers navigate the front and back yards of his home among the squirrels, birds, rabbits and occasional deer that wander to the end of Upton Circle.
They’re attracted by his lawn, or lack thereof, a project that began with two bird feeders five years ago. In a summer of drought, his untraditional lawn is doing just fine.
And better yet, the flowers, shrubs and grasses that are growing in the front and back yards, where grass used to grow, take less time and effort to maintain. “I hate mowing. I think it’s a big waste of resources,” Picard said.
But that seasonal tradition was part of his routine for more than a decade. Having lived on Uptown Circle for 18 years, Picard was mowing grass on a regular basis. He has long been an advocate of natural growth, eschewing chemicals and lawn treatment, but it wasn’t until his grandmother’s death, and a memorial tribute to her, that his lawn began its transformation.
Picard installed two bird feeders in his yard, in memory of his grandmother, about five years ago. She loved cardinals, and after her death, Picard attempted to attract them to his yard, in memory of her. He placed and filled the feeders, which spilled birdseed beneath them. To his surprise, wildflowers sprouted beneath the feeders the following season. “I thought it was great,” he said.
Instead of pulling the flowers or mowing over them, Picard attempted to grow more flowers, again using birdseed. He moved his feeders, and added others. Sure enough, new flowers emerged. “That’s how it all started,” he recalled.
And the black oil sunflower seeds he eventually used for food? They sprouted tall golden sunflowers, as well. The first sunflowers sprouted beneath bird feeders, but Picard later tossed them indiscriminately around the yard. There was no planting of the seeds or digging of any kind. Nature took its course. “They started sprouting all over the place” he explained.
Picard took a more deliberate approach to his yard’s transformation last year. By adding bushes, shrubs and trees around the yard, some intended to serve as natural fencing when they mature, there became less to mow.
When a neighbor across the street had two trees removed, Picard asked the tree removal service what they were going to do with the wood chips they were hauling away from the site. The company offered them to him. Those chips became the basis of walking paths around the yard, he explained.
Picard’s biggest expense in converting the yard from a lawn to a wildlife habitat was the landscaping stones and pavers he used to offset his clusters of shrubs and trees and place as stepping stones along the wood chip path. He bought enough of those to qualify for a bulk discount, he noted.
He has since brought in additional loads of wood chips to fill out the walking paths, purchased about 200 solar-powered night lights from a dollar store, products that illuminate the front and back yards after sunset. And he may add yet another load of wood chips around the yard.
Landscapers may forever be tinkering with their yards, but for the most part, the work, and expenditures, are behind him. He did buy a trimmer for edging patches of grass and other growth, but Picard sold his lawnmower this spring, having nothing left to mow, he explained.
His neighbors seem to delight in the tall grasses, sunflowers and other plants that fill his yard. He did receive a notice from the city that his lawn was in violation of city codes for lawn maintenance this spring, but a phone call and conversation resolved the concern. There are standards and restrictions regarding natural-growth lawns, according to Picard, and it appears his yard meets those guidelines, he said.
Other than keeping young trees and shrubs watered during the hot summer, his yard has required little effort on his part to thrive. “I want mother nature to take care of itself,” he said.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
