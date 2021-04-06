There’s a taste of summer available on Mall of America’s fourth floor.
The Fair on 4 opened March 10, featuring familiar staples of Minnesota’s fair season, with an emphasis on locally sourced delicacies.
And there’s new entertainment available in the space that mall visitors most recently flocked to for virtual reality entertainment and indoor go-kart racing.
The Fair on 4 features the same indoor go-kart track that opened as part of the Smaaash entertainment center in December 2016. The balance of the space has been re-imagined, however, and now features axe throwing, classic video games and spacious seating for Fair on 4’s two kitchens.
Fair foods are the many menu options at Fair on 4. Corndogs, a fair tradition, are at the top of the list. But Fair on 4’s corndog deviates from the standard midway concession. With hot dogs from Red Table Meat Co. in Minneapolis, Fair on 4 hand-batters its locally sourced wieners, and serves them with scratch-made condiments, according to Craig Wait, Fair on 4’s director of operations.
Most everything is made from scratch at Fair on 4, using locally sourced products as often as possible, Wait noted. From deep-fried cheese curds that are produced in Minneapolis to hot pretzel knots prepared by an in-house baker, the restaurant puts a heavy emphasis on local, fresh, scratch-made fare. Wait estimates 98% of the menu is made from scratch.
Fair on 4 grinds the beef for its hand-pattied burgers and bakes its own buns, and serves its sandwiches with house-cut fries. Beets, wild rice and mushrooms comprise the vegan patty for its vegetarian burger. “The garden burger is our own recipe,” Wait noted.
A muffaletta, chicken sandwich, wallet sandwich, Cuban sandwich and grilled cheese are among the other sandwiches on the menu.
Salads and desserts also have a place on the menu, including mini donuts, funnel cakes, fried s’mores, apple pizza and ice cream.
A separate pizza kitchen turns out 12-inch pies, with a dozen distinct options available, including a meatball pizza and russet potato pizza. Gyros and braised beef short ribs inspire two other pizza options. And plenty of ingredients and sauces are available for build-your-own pizzas.
Fair on 4 features a full bar, with a variety of signature cocktails, many paying homage to a day at the fair, including a berry-flavored vodka lemonade, a cotton candy old fashioned, a maple bacon Manhattan and a vodka-tinged creamsicle float.
Root beer and mini donut soda from Lift Bridge in Stillwater is on tap, alongside more than 40 beers, most of which are produced in Minnesota, Wait noted.
Entertainment
The go-kart track is the same track that had been installed as part of Smaaash, although it has been reconfigured slightly to eliminate a few of the sharp curves that were part of its original layout, according to Wait.
Fair on 4 added several axe-throwing lanes within its 35,000 square feet, and offers several options in addition to traditional target throwing.
Three lanes are dedicated to virtual targets, featuring “a projector that projects different targets onto the axe-throwing board,” Wait said.
Instead of shooting for a traditional bullseye, axe throwers can play tic tac toe, or participate in a zombie-themed competition. Standard lanes offer traditional targets, and a few lanes feature end-grain cuts, using locally sourced wood. An axe instructor oversees the activity and is available to assist novices. Axe throwing is available in 30-minute intervals, Wait noted.
Classic video games and pinball machines are scattered throughout Fair on 4, and a stage adjacent to an indoor dining area will be used for live entertainment when pandemic restrictions permit larger crowds inside Fair on 4, Wait explained.
In addition to the interior seating, additional tables are available in the hallway, adjacent to Fair on 4, with access to the bar. And retired carnival ride components have been converted to restaurant tables inside the eating space.
Fair on 4 is open daily at 11 a.m., and 10 a.m. on Saturdays. During the pandemic, it is closing at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Parking on the fifth level of the mall’s east parking ramp makes it easy to access Fair on 4 without having to navigate the mall, Wait noted.
Info: thefairon4.com
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.