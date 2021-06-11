A 26-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct approximately two months after an incident at a Bloomington hotel.
The suspect was identified shortly after the incident was reported, and was arrested June 1 after police officers identified him on the 7800 block of Portland Avenue, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Officers initially responded to Quality Inn, 814 American Blvd. E., at approximately 7 a.m. March 29. They met with a 29-year-old Frazee, Minnesota, woman who reported that she and a friend had been in a hotel room when she was sexually assaulted.
The woman said she had been to a downtown Minneapolis bar the previous evening, but didn’t remember returning to the room. She had no explanation for why the suspect wound up in her room, Utecht explained.
Both the victim and her friend said the suspect and another man entered their room after knocking on the door. They said they did not know the suspect, whose companion did not participate in the sexual assault, but remained in the room during and after the incident, Utecht noted.
The suspect’s companion initially stayed in the room, but left after receiving a cellphone call. The suspect was not arrested at the hotel that day, but was issued a trespassing citation by the police that morning before leaving, and was identified through surveillance during the investigative follow up, according to Utecht.
The victim reported that her handgun was missing after the incident, he added.
Assault arrest
A 35-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation with his girlfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to the Hyatt Regency hotel, 3200 E. 81st St., at approximately 1:30 a.m. May 30, after a report that a woman had been yelling for help in the area. Officers responding to the call found her with a towel on her face in the hotel lobby, and it appeared that she had a broken nose, Utecht said.
The 31-year-old Minneapolis woman said she was walking with her boyfriend toward the hotel, after leaving the nearby TGI Fridays. They had been arguing, and he began punching her. She tried to stop him from punching her by spraying him with mace. He responded by punching her further, Utecht explained.
A search of the area found him outside the nearby HealthPartners office building, where he was arrested, Utecht added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic assault, third-degree assault and narcotics possession, as he was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance, Utecht noted.
Panhandling
A 25-year-old Woodbury man who didn’t want the hassle of dealing with a police officer while he was panhandling in the city brought a lot more trouble upon himself when he tried to walk away.
A patrol officer observed the man near the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and American Boulevard at approximately 8 p.m. June 1. He was holding a cardboard sign while standing at the intersection, and when the officer attempted to stop and speak to the man about his panhandling ordinance violation, the man began to walk away.
The officer ordered him to stop, but he kept walking. He had green bolt cutters in his hand and held them over his head, as if he were going to strike the approaching officer, Utecht explained.
When the officer attempted to detain the man, a scuffle ensued, with both the officer and the suspect falling to the ground. Other officers responding to the scene were able to assist in arresting the suspect, who had a misdemeanor warrant, Utecht noted.
The suspect was also booked for second-degree assault, obstruction with force and panhandling.
