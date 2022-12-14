Santa Claus made an appearance, but his reindeer were unable to attend, so llamas festooned with antlers, lights and other holiday outerwear stood in for the reindeer Dec. 9 during the Martin Luther Campus holiday celebration in the parking lot of the senior living community. The campus is illuminated with holiday lights nightly through Jan. 3, and last week’s celebration provided activities and treats for visitors and Martin Luther residents, including photo opportunities with Santa and the llama-deer. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Santa Claus made an appearance, but his reindeer were unable to attend, so llamas festooned with antlers, lights and other holiday outerwear stood in for the reindeer Dec. 9 during the Martin Luther Campus holiday celebration in the parking lot of the senior living community. The campus is illuminated with holiday lights nightly through Jan. 3, and last week’s celebration provided activities and treats for visitors and Martin Luther residents, including photo opportunities with Santa and the llama-deer. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Santa Claus made an appearance, but his reindeer were unable to attend, so llamas festooned with antlers, lights and other holiday outerwear stood in for the reindeer Dec. 9 during the Martin Luther Campus holiday celebration in the parking lot of the senior living community. The campus is illuminated with holiday lights nightly through Jan. 3, and last week’s celebration provided activities and treats for visitors and Martin Luther residents, including photo opportunities with Santa and the llama-deer. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Santa Claus made an appearance, but his reindeer were unable to attend, so llamas festooned with antlers, lights and other holiday outerwear stood in for the reindeer Dec. 9 during the Martin Luther Campus holiday celebration in the parking lot of the senior living community. The campus is illuminated with holiday lights nightly through Jan. 3, and last week’s celebration provided activities and treats for visitors and Martin Luther residents, including photo opportunities with Santa and the llama-deer. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.