For April 8-14, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 8 – Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
A report of a domestic assault was made on the 1600 block of 66th Street West.
Officers responded to a report of a noise complaint and disturbance on the 1000 block of 78th Street East.
Police officers mediated a dispute about child custody at a location on the 6300 block of Logan Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to the 6600 block of Upton Avenue South for debit cards found in the street.
An adult male was arrested for domestic assault on the 300 block of 74th Street West.
April 9 – Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 900 block of 78th Street East. A male and female were separated for the night.
A community service officer took a report regarding illegal dumping on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
An officer responded to a location on the 7200 block of 13th Avenue South on a report of a male who had attempted to get into a building.
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a light pole on the 0 block of 77th Street East. The driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
An adult male was issued a court date for an outstanding Hennepin County warrant on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A report of a financial transaction fraud on the 1000 block of 78th Street West was received from another agency for further investigation.
April 10 – An officer conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle leaving the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue South. The four occupants were arrested for felony theft and possession of theft tools. A vehicle was located at the previously stated location that the vehicle occupants had removed and stolen the catalytic converter from.
Officers responded to a location on the 1800 block of 66th Street East for a male sleeping in the back of Chipotle.
Officers conducted a welfare check of two individuals sleeping in a vehicle on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South. Both individuals had outstanding warrants, and one of them provided the name and date of birth of her sister.
Officers on routine patrol located graffiti on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
April 11 – An officer was dispatched to a found property call on the 800 block of 76th Street West. There were only two items––a Sam’s Club membership card and a St. Cloud Technical College identification card. Both cards have been inventoried and stored in the property room for safekeeping.
Officers took a report of a theft over the phone on the 2900 block of 66th Street West. Suspects drove away from a gas station without paying.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South for a theft report.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance where the female party was choked and verbally assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. The male was arrested for domestic assault.
Police officers responded to a criminal damage to property report on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South. The female victim advised her boyfriend, whom she was allowing to stay at her residence, damaged her personal belongings, burned her paycheck and cut her screens. She also had a harassment restraining order in place against him. The suspect left prior to the officers arriving at the scene.
Officers responded to the 6400 block of Wentworth Avenue South in regards to a domestic disturbance. An adult male was later arrested.
April 12 – Officers responded to the 0 block of 78th Street West of a possible robbery. Officers located a vehicle at Speedway matching the description given on the report. An adult male was subsequently arrested for possession of drugs, and an adult female was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Officers responded to a domestic assault and order for protection violation where the suspect was uncooperative and spit on an officer. The suspect was arrested on multiple counts.
A male was arrested on DWI and open bottle charges after officers found him passed out at the wheel on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An unwanted guest was reported at a location on the 300 block of 77th Street West. A male and a female were in a vacant room and had a hotel key. Both parties were found, and the female was arrested for a felony warrant.
A victim reported that an unknown person(s) spray-painted a 3-foot by 3-foot object on the west side of his garage.
April 13 – An unknown person entered a victim’s unlocked garage on the 6800 block of Grand Avenue South and stole a bicycle.
Officers were dispatched to a possible violation of an order for protection on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to a location on the 900 block of Rae Drive on a suspicious vehicle. One party was violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and arrested.
April 14 – A bike was found by the garage at a location on the 6800 block of 14th Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of 66th Street West on a report of a female yelling at customers and telling them she would kill them. The female was put on a medical hold.
