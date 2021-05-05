For April 19-25, Edina Police responded to the following reports:

April 19 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Wyman Avenue.

A men’s bike worth $750 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Sunnyside Road.

A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.

A Discover credit card and cash were reported stolen at Calvary Church, 5300 France Ave. S., for a loss of $218.

Property damage was reported on the 6100 block of Eden Prairie Road.

A garage door opener, an Apple iPhone charging cord and $1 bills were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Maddox Lane, for a loss of $58.

Identity theft was reported on the 7300 block of Lanham Lane.

A suede wallet, credit cards and a driver’s license were reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $2,056 in items and fraudulent charges.

Gift cards, cash and a driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Maddox Lane, for a loss of $220.

April 20 – A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.

Credit cards, handbags and a driver’s license were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $50.

Credit cards, cash and some personal items were reported stolen at Plastic Surgery Specialists, 7373 France Ave. S., for a loss of $351.

A garage door opener worth $20 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.

April 21 – A stolen vehicle was located at Southdale Center.

A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI at France Avenue and Gallagher Drive.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue.

$800 in cash was reported stolen at the Durham Apartments, 7201 York Ave. S.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for stealing $239 in consumable goods on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

Identity theft was reported on the 4400 block of 52nd Street West.

A 41-year-old male was arrested for burglary on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.

April 22 – A 40-year-old male was arrested for drug possession at France Avenue and 66th Street.

A 37-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.

A theft by swindle was reported on the 5300 block of 70th Street West.

Identity theft was reported on the 6600 block of Kenney Place.

$20 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of Kipling Avenue.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5800 block of Fairfax Avenue.

A 28-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

April 23 – $41 in miscellaneous items were reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.

Identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of Valley View Road.

$3,940 in Polo denim jeans were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Credit cards, personal items and cash were reported stolen at Skyzone, 7625 Cahill Road, for a loss of $300.

Identity theft was reported on the 5700 block of Woodland Lane.

A 32-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.

April 24 – A 18-year-old female was arrested for DWI at southbound Highway 100 and Highway 62.

A 25-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Highway 100 and Highway 7.

April 25 – A 27-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 6300 block of Tracy Avenue.

A 33-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

A watch worth $595 was reported stolen at the Galleria.

Property damage was reported on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.

A 31-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $255.

A catalytic converter worth $850 was reported stolen on the 6200 block of France Avenue South.

$253 in cash was reported stolen by credit card fraud on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue South.

