For April 19-25, Edina Police responded to the following reports:
April 19 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Wyman Avenue.
A men’s bike worth $750 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Sunnyside Road.
A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A Discover credit card and cash were reported stolen at Calvary Church, 5300 France Ave. S., for a loss of $218.
Property damage was reported on the 6100 block of Eden Prairie Road.
A garage door opener, an Apple iPhone charging cord and $1 bills were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Maddox Lane, for a loss of $58.
Identity theft was reported on the 7300 block of Lanham Lane.
A suede wallet, credit cards and a driver’s license were reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $2,056 in items and fraudulent charges.
Gift cards, cash and a driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Maddox Lane, for a loss of $220.
April 20 – A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Credit cards, handbags and a driver’s license were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $50.
Credit cards, cash and some personal items were reported stolen at Plastic Surgery Specialists, 7373 France Ave. S., for a loss of $351.
A garage door opener worth $20 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
April 21 – A stolen vehicle was located at Southdale Center.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI at France Avenue and Gallagher Drive.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue.
$800 in cash was reported stolen at the Durham Apartments, 7201 York Ave. S.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for stealing $239 in consumable goods on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 4400 block of 52nd Street West.
A 41-year-old male was arrested for burglary on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
April 22 – A 40-year-old male was arrested for drug possession at France Avenue and 66th Street.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 5300 block of 70th Street West.
Identity theft was reported on the 6600 block of Kenney Place.
$20 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of Kipling Avenue.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5800 block of Fairfax Avenue.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
April 23 – $41 in miscellaneous items were reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of Valley View Road.
$3,940 in Polo denim jeans were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Credit cards, personal items and cash were reported stolen at Skyzone, 7625 Cahill Road, for a loss of $300.
Identity theft was reported on the 5700 block of Woodland Lane.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
April 24 – A 18-year-old female was arrested for DWI at southbound Highway 100 and Highway 62.
A 25-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Highway 100 and Highway 7.
April 25 – A 27-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 6300 block of Tracy Avenue.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A watch worth $595 was reported stolen at the Galleria.
Property damage was reported on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $255.
A catalytic converter worth $850 was reported stolen on the 6200 block of France Avenue South.
$253 in cash was reported stolen by credit card fraud on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.