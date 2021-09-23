As a bus rapid transit line from Minneapolis to Burnsville nears completion, suburban leaders are eager to develop similar projects around the Twin Cities, and are looking for federal funding to make it happen.
With Metro Transit’s Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit service in its final stages of preparation, elected officials were among those calling for federal funding to improve transportation options throughout the metro area, while improving the environment.
U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips is lobbying for approximately $4.5 billion in federal funding for transportation improvements to roads and bridges, as well as public transportation options such as the Orange Line. Standing near a future Orange Line stop in Bloomington, which connects to Richfield through a new tunnel under Interstate 494, Phillips said that the environmental impacts of improved public transit are important to the future of Minnesota transportation.
Young people who visit his offices in Minnesota and Washington, D.C., are concerned with the environment first and foremost, according to Phillips. “The singular issue they want to talk about first is climate change. They don’t care a lot about some of the issues that we debate in Congress,” he said.
The Orange Line service will operate much like the light-rail train service that connects downtown Minneapolis to Bloomington’s Mall of America. With limited stops between downtown Minneapolis and Burnsville, the Orange Line will feature frequent buses running back and forth all day, and on weekends.
“Suburban leaders want rapid transit,” said Patty Acomb, the Minnesota House representative for District 44B, representing cities in the west metro. To build a transit system at the speed demanded by suburban residents, federal funding is needed, she said.
Peter Wagenius, the legislative and political director for Sierra Club North Star Chapter, Minnesota’s chapter of the national environmental protection advocacy organization, said that the Orange Line has been a long time coming, as it has taken years of cobbling funding together to finance its development. “The climate science is clear – we do not have a long time to build one of these projects every 10 years,” he said.
Climate science demands that the network be built in the next 10 years, he added.
“Orange Line BRT will set a new standard for what is possible when we put transit in the fast lane,” Wagenius said. “BRT is cost effective, a model which can be quickly replicated all around the region.”
Phillips’ efforts to secure more than $4 billion for Minnesota follows his efforts as part of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of U.S. representatives from the Democratic and Republican parties that is pushing for a federal infrastructure bill. Despite the bipartisan support from the caucus, the bill continues to be negotiated between the House and Senate. “We have a bipartisan opportunity to help restore faith in government,” Phillips said.
