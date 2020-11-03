It was clear for some time that the Hennepin County Board was in store for a new look following this year's election, and now, voters know how that makeover will take shape.

The seven-member board will see three new faces after three incumbents chose not to seek another term; only one incumbent with a seat on the ballot, Debbie Goettel, sought to remain. Goettel handily defeated challenger Boni Njenga.

With all 55 precincts reporting in District 1, Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde took 51% of the vote to defeat De'Vonna Pittman by about 1,500 votes. Lunde will replace Mike Opat, who did not seek re-election after serving on the County Board for 28 years.

District 1 covers Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, Robbinsdale, New Hope and Osseo.

The race with the widest margin came in District 5. There, Goettel defeated Njenga by taking about 73% of the vote, with all 56 precincts reporting. District 5 represents Richfield, Bloomington and part of Eden Prairie.

The race was far closer in District 6, where Chris LaTondresse received 53% of the vote to defeat Dario Anselmo, with all 76 precincts reporting.

District 6 includes the western suburbs of Edina, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka and part of Eden Prairie.

District 7 brought another close race, with Kevin Anderson topping Danny Nadeau 51% to 48%, with all 63 precincts reporting.

In all, the three newcomers will be replacing 49 years of combined County Board experience.

 

