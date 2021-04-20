road work2
road work1
An Excel Energy utility project was recently undertaken along West 68th Street in the city of Richfield. When these photos were taken in early April, crews were installing underground transmission lines at the intersection of Harriet Avenue South and West 68th Street. According to city officials, the work is being completed to improve services to residents.

