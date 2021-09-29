By Caitlin Anderson
The fifth-annual Style Edina event returned this year, featuring both new and longtime retailers.
Style Edina, organized by the city’s visitor’s bureau Explore Edina, brings together retailers from the three retail destinations in the city – Southdale Center, 50th & France and the Galleria. The typically annual event, which was put on hold last year and this spring due to the pandemic, returned Sept. 26 at the Westin near the Galleria.
“This is the visitor bureau’s attempt to once a year put on a cooperative event where all of our retail entities are working together to promote the retailers in Edina,” said Shelly Loberg, vice president of Explore Edina and the Edina Chamber of Commerce. “The whole point of the event is to support the retail community.”
In addition to the fashion show featuring models wearing outfits picked out by various Edina retailers, the event also included pop-up shops and brunch for attendees. Jodi Mayers, the producer, stylist and emcee, has helped lead the event since its inception, Loberg said. Megan Newquist, morning anchor for KSTP and an Edina resident, was the co-emcee.
During the fashion show portion of the event, each of the three retail entities – Southdale Center, Galleria and 50th & France – showcased outfits from their retailers, including styles for women, men and kids. Examples of retailers included in the show were Macy’s and American Eagle for Southdale Center, Eileen Fisher and Hammer Made for the Galleria, and Edina newcomers Flirt Boutique and Scout for 50th & France.
“It feels good … that they thought of us even since we’re a new-to-the-area store,” said Scout’s owner, Ben Thompson. “We looked at a bunch of outfits and that was fun to do that whole process.”
In addition to describing outfits to members of the audience during the show, the emcees provided “tips and tricks” for people to use when styling their own ensembles, said Mayers, who is the owner of Jodi Mayers & Style Partners, a fashion concierge service.
“If you can help them understand how they’re using some of these pieces multiple ways, or how to just make the smallest tweaks to make something look totally different, that gives them more versatility out of their wardrobe items, which I always think is a valuable add,” Mayers said.
Many of the show’s models were volunteers, with a variety of different body types, ages and ethnicities, Mayers noted. This aspect of the show helps give it relatability as well as an “X factor,” she said.
“You’re not just watching a bunch of professionals kind of tromp down a runway, you’re seeing people that are really engaging and excited to be up there,” Mayers added.
Proceeds from the event went to Edina A Better Chance, an organization with the goal to improve education opportunities for children of color. The organization was chosen this year because it was supposed to receive funds from last year’s event until it was canceled due to the pandemic, Loberg noted.
Mayers said though it was upsetting that the event could not go on last year, it makes this year’s Style Edina “that much more exciting.”
“This is one of those events that I kind of dive into headfirst and get super involved, making sure all the pieces come together,” Mayers said.
She added, “Not only do we inspire people, but we’re showing them pieces they would actually wear every day. … And hopefully, getting them excited to go run and find them in our local retailers.”
