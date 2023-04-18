Elsen Brothers Garage co-owner Bob Elsen talks with visitors during the final day of business April 14, marking the end of the 130-year-old Richfield institution. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
The warm sunshine allowed Elsen Brothers Garage co-owner Joe Elsen to talk with friends and family outside the Richfield business during its final day of operation. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
There is no shortage of engines to repair or tires to replace in Richfield, but there’s one less place to go for automotive repair services, and the loss of a local shop is the final chapter in a family-owned business that may never be rivaled.
After more than 100 years in business, Elsen Brothers Garage serviced its last vehicles April 14, a casualty of the elaborate plan to expand Interstate 494 and reconfigure the entrance and exit ramps for Portland Avenue, where the business has been a fixture.
The four-generation auto repair wasn’t always in the tune-up business, given the family business dates back to 1891, before automobiles traversed the dirt roads of Richfield. Founded by the great-grandfather of fourth-generation owners Bob and Joe Elsen, the family business began by offering blacksmith services that were often associated with transportation of the day. Shoeing horses and fixing wagon wheels were among the services that the family business offered when their great-grandfather came to Richfield to establish his business, Bob recalled.
From blacksmith work, welding and metal fabrication to automotive repair, the business adapted and evolved with the times. The brothers took over the business from their father and uncle in 1993, Bob noted.
The clientele changed with the times, and just like the family that serviced the vehicles across multiple generations, their customers would transcend generations, as well, according to Joe.
Longtime customers stopped by during the final weeks of business to say goodbye and wish the family well, including a 91-year-old man, a longtime customers whose children and grandchildren have been customers of the shop, Joe noted.
Today’s vehicles rely on computer-assisted diagnostics and electronic components, a far cry from the days of shoeing horses. “You keep evolving with the changes or you’re done,” Joe said.
The brothers were willing to keep the business going, potentially turning it over to its fifth generation of ownership, as Bob’s son worked for the family business. The Elsens were informed approximately three years ago that their property was going to be claimed by the state for the freeway project, so they considered their options and looked for a reasonable location to move their business. But relocating their business outside of Richfield would have been akin to starting over, and a suitable Richfield location never materialized, Joe explained.
The final day at Elsen Brothers was a bit anticlimactic, and that’s how they planned it. There were still a few vehicles being serviced, but the garage stalls were mostly empty, as their goal was to not have lingering repairs after the 14th. Their work is far from over, however, as the parts and equipment will need to be vacated by the end of May. An auction will help clear out a lot of it, Joe noted.
Once the building is vacated, it will be onto a new chapter in the Elsens’ lives. Joe said he had no significant plans while Bob already has his schedule booked with weekly softball, golf and volunteering at Bridging, the nonprofit that helps disadvantaged people furnish their homes.
Having limited his workload to paperwork, Bob lent a hand with automotive repairs in the final days to assist the remaining handful of mechanics working to close the garage down. “I didn’t want to, but I did,” he admitted.
With the last day reserved primarily for greeting family and friends that stopped by, the impending closure of a 130-year-old family-owned business was sinking in, according to Joe. “It’s almost like a death in the family,” he said.
