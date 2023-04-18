elsen-1
Buy Now

Elsen Brothers Garage co-owner Bob Elsen talks with visitors during the final day of business April 14, marking the end of the 130-year-old Richfield institution. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

There is no shortage of engines to repair or tires to replace in Richfield, but there’s one less place to go for automotive repair services, and the loss of a local shop is the final chapter in a family-owned business that may never be rivaled.

After more than 100 years in business, Elsen Brothers Garage serviced its last vehicles April 14, a casualty of the elaborate plan to expand Interstate 494 and reconfigure the entrance and exit ramps for Portland Avenue, where the business has been a fixture.

elsen-2
Buy Now

The warm sunshine allowed Elsen Brothers Garage co-owner Joe Elsen to talk with friends and family outside the Richfield business during its final day of operation. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
elsen-3
Buy Now

A note of thanks greeted drivers along Portland Avenue in announcing the end of the 130-year-old business. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
elsen-4
Buy Now

A few final vehicles were still being serviced at Elsen Brothers Garage April 14, hours before the business would close permanently. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments