A one-time communications student pursued a passion that changed the course of her studies and led to her job as executive director of the Richfield Historical Society.
Amber Lattanzio became the Historical Society’s new director in October. She didn’t grow up in Richfield, and she didn’t know much about its history when she first set foot in the Richfield History Center, but it was an important step toward becoming the Historical Society’s director.
Lattanzio was attending Century College in White Bear Lake and studying communications when a cultural studies class stirred an interest in a different career pursuit. She followed that inclination to the University of Minnesota, where she studied anthropology. And during her studies, a visit to the Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis spurred her pursuit of museum work, she explained.
As a graduate, she searched for opportunities to begin her career and came to Richfield in the summer of 2021 as a volunteer, managing the Historical Society’s collections. A little more than a year later she became its executive director.
The opportunity to take on the Historical Society’s one paid position will provide an opportunity for Lattanzio to dabble in multiple facets of museum work, offering a wide array of experience she wouldn’t get by working for a large, multi-faceted organization, she explained.
One of her goals as director is finding ways to make the Historical Society’s presence better known. Beyond improving the organization’s presence in the community, Lattanzio said it is important to provide a changing showcase of museum artifacts and give people a reason to visit the museum more often.
She also plans to engage the community and collect stories from residents that will augment the Historical Society’s collections, she added.
Lattanzio’s hiring as the executive director ended more than a year of interim leadership of the organization.
She succeeded Doug Ernst, who had resigned prior to Lattanzio’s volunteer work. The Historical Society President, Jon Wickett, filled the role in the interim, although he was ineligible to fill the vacancy permanently due to his position on the Historical Society Board of Directors, he explained.
Lattanzio’s organization and inventorying of the museum’s collections was sorely needed when she joined as a volunteer. Her enthusiasm, skills and educational background made her a natural fit as the Historical Society’s new director, Wickett explained.
Lattanzio praised the board and Historical Society volunteers for their passion for Richfield and preserving its history, as well as their commitment to the community through other volunteer efforts, for no other motive than the betterment of their community. That dedication is “something very new to me,” she said.
Projects
Lattanzio joins the Historical Society during an ongoing, significant effort to persevere its biggest showpiece, the Bartholomew House, which showcases early life in Richfield, dating back more than 170 years.
The Historical Society has been fundraising for its renovation, a challenge given its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. One preservation project is replacing its roof, which requires doing so in a historically accurate way. And the roof isn’t the only issue the Historical Society needs to address, Wickett noted.
Cracks in the ceiling and door frames emerged last fall where the two-story section meets the main house. After an examination by a structural engineer, the conclusion is that the main structural wall on the first floor has begun to shift under its own weight. There’s no immediate danger of the house collapsing, but it’s an issue that needs to be addressed, Wickett explained.
Architectural reports for both issues have been commissioned, and the results will be available this spring, according to Wickett. Those were paid for wholly by the Historical Society with funding collected through the ongoing campaign to save the house. Architectural drawings and repair work will follow, and those will be eligible for grant assistance, but the Historical Society will need to continue fundraising to fund those projects, Wickett noted.
The Bartholomew House will be open for seasonal tours this spring, as usual, but the tours will not include the second floor until the shifting structural wall is addressed, according to Wickett.
The house may not be in danger of collapsing, but there’s still some urgency to getting the repairs done, he noted. “The longer you wait, the harder the repairs get,” he said.
The History Center, adjacent to the Bartholomew House, features displays from the Historical Society’s collection and provides access to the Historical Society’s library. At 6901 Lyndale Ave., it is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Information about the Historical Society is available online at richfieldhistory.org.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.