A one-time communications student pursued a passion that changed the course of her studies and led to her job as executive director of the Richfield Historical Society.

Amber Lattanzio became the Historical Society’s new director in October. She didn’t grow up in Richfield, and she didn’t know much about its history when she first set foot in the Richfield History Center, but it was an important step toward becoming the Historical Society’s director.

richfield historical society Amber Lattanzio
New Richfield Historical Society Executive Director Amber Lattanzio, foreground, types artifact information recited by Board of Directors President Jon Wickett Feb. 25 at the Historical Society’s History Center. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

