Barb Wasmoen of Robbinsdale doesn’t look to her local pharmacy when she needs a new toothbrush or toothpaste, although she wouldn’t object to purchasing her replacement items there.
Wasmoen began seeking alternatives for many household purchases and products approximately eight years ago, as she looked for ways to reduce the waste she was producing as stories regarding the climate crisis became more frequent.
One of her first objectives was to look for ways to reduce the plastic she purchased, particularly plastic that could not be recycled. From the packaging to the products themselves, Wasmoen looked for alternatives to plastic, be it online or at local retail stores, where options were few. And nothing was too small to consider, which is why she swapped out the toothbrushes and toothpaste in her home.
The retired Minneapolis middle school science teacher now uses bamboo toothbrushes in her home, and purchases toothpaste bites, a product that dissolves in her mouth and is otherwise much like the paste she used to buy in the tube.
And how does her change in dental hygiene products benefit the environment? The toothbrush handles are made from bamboo, while the bristles are made from cellulose, the material found in the cell walls of a plant. That makes the entire toothbrush 100% biodegradable, she said.
So an old toothbrush ends up in her home compost bin rather than her trash can, and by the end of winter, Wasmoen can find no trace of it in the compost pile, she explained.
As for the toothpaste bites, the lack of a plastic tube means she’s no longer sending those tubes to the landfill when they’re empty, she noted.
“That was an easy thing I could look at changing,” she said. It’s one of several changes she has made during the past decade, changes she will discuss at this weekend’s Richfield Eco Fair.
The Eco Fair is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Richfield High School, 7001 Harriet Ave.
The fair is intended to help individuals and households learn what they can do to live a more sustainable, Earth-friendly life through participating exhibitors and speakers, allowing attendees to focus upon what they are most interested in, according to Donna Drummond, the fair’s chairwoman and a member of the League of Women Voters Richfield, which is organizing the Eco Fair with the city of Richfield.
Wasmoen is one of four speakers who will discuss ways to live a more sustainable, Earth-friendly lifestyle. Her 20-minute presentation, “Simple Ways to Reduce Plastic At Home,” begins at 10:30 a.m.
“I am not an expert,” she admitted. Her efforts to reduce the use of plastic in her home have been an ongoing journey that began when she determined there had to be a better way to consume products in her home, including products that send plastic to the landfill. Although plastic products can be recycled, approximately 15%, or less, is truly recyclable, according to Wasmoen. And for those products that are recyclable, it still takes energy to manufacture them, she noted.
Even with a product as simple as toothpaste – which results in more than 1 billion plastic tubes being thrown away annually – the empty tubes are enough to fill the Empire State Building, she added.
Beyond ordering plastic-free products online, from companies that use sustainable packaging, Wasmoen avoids purchasing shelf-stable products with disposable packaging. She shops for a variety of items, ranging from sugar and flour to pasta and rice, by bringing her own repurposed containers to Tare Market, which has two locations in Minneapolis, including a South Minneapolis store. The store has since become her source for dental hygiene products, ending her need to order them online, she noted.
Wasmoen’s shopping strategies and retailers of choice will be highlighted during her Eco Fair presentation. It’s a presentation that originated during a women’s retreat she attended through her church. Word of mouth brought an invitation to discuss her strategies during an adult education program at the church. Connections through each presentation have brought invitations to speak to a new audience, ultimately leading her to this weekend’s Eco Fair, she explained.
As a non-expert, Wasmoen said each person’s journey is different, as each person has different priorities when choosing to eliminate plastic and plastic packaging. And each effort sends a message to manufacturers that consumers do not want products containing or delivered in plastic, she explained.
Other presentations during the Eco Fair are “Create Habitat, Create Community: The Importance of Converting Your Lawn” at 11:30 a.m., “Your Recycling and Composting Questions Answered” at 12:30 p.m. and “Welcome to the Electric Decade (Electric Vehicles)” at 1:30 p.m.
The Eco Fair will also feature more than 25 exhibitors and will include children’s activities and door prizes.
This is the first Eco Fair coordinated in part by the League of Women Voters Richfield. A key mission of the League of Women Voters is to provide information to the community on important public policy issues. The Richfield chapter selected reducing the carbon footprint as an area of focus, Drummond noted.
A list of exhibitors and additional information is available online at richfieldmn.gov/ecofair.
