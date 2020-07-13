The man who was stopped by police said incident could have ended much differently
A combined apology was issued July 11 by the Bloomington, Edina, and Richfield police departments after what they called “an unfortunate case of mistaken identity” resulted in the short-term apprehension of Darrius Strong, a Minneapolis resident who was stopped in Bloomington by a Richfield police officer working traffic enforcement as part of Minnesota’s Toward Zero Deaths program.
According to a police statement released over the weekend on Facebook, the Richfield officer took notice of a vehicle speeding July 10.
“Prior to stopping Mr. Strong for the speeding offense, the officer ran the license plate of the vehicle and noted the registered owner had a suspended Minnesota driver’s license and felony-level warrant for his arrest. The traffic stop occurred on Old Shakopee Road near Logan Avenue,” the police statement read.
The police release went on to say that as the Richfield officer approached the vehicle being driven by Strong, she “momentarily” drew her firearm but “held it near her thigh and pointed toward the ground.”
The police accounting stated that the officer’s handgun was “never pointed at Mr. Strong.”
The police accounting on Facebook also stated that because of the high-risk nature of arresting those with “felony-level warrants,” that “officers often have their handguns drawn during these encounters.”
Police said that Strong was “compliant” as they escorted him out of his vehicle, secured him into handcuffs and placed him into the rear seat of the Richfield officer’s squad.
Police also stated Strong, throughout the encounter, said he had no such warrant against him.
The Richfield officer conducted more checks on Strong and discovered that it was a different person who falsely used Strong’s name during a past police encounter that caused the arrest warrant being issued in Strong’s name.
Upon that discovery, Strong was released from custody, advised of the situation and said the three cities would work with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to get the records amended.
The police statement concluded: “This was no doubt a stressful and emotional experience for Mr. Strong. While they were doing their jobs based on what they knew at the time of the traffic stop, officers regret the stress Mr. Strong felt. The three cities will work with the BCA to make sure Mr. Strong’s record is cleared and will continue to have important conversations in our communities regarding police-citizen encounters and how they need to reflect the best of all involved.
According to Strong’s Facebook page, he is the artistic director at STRONGmovement, and has worked in the past as a dance instructor at the University of Minnesota, Macalester College, TU Dance, Eleve Performing Arts Center, and the Saint Paul conservatory for Performing Artists.
Strong’s Facebook comments
Following the incident, Strong, while still sitting in his car moments after, provided his own take on the incident.
Visibly shaken, Strong said, “Yeah, man. The scariest (expletive) just happened to me a minute ago and I’m still really shaken up about it a little bit.”
Strong, struggling with the emotion of the moment, said his intent in making the video was to let his friends and family know that his day could have ended much differently.
“I wanted to share with you all because I know how real this (expletive) is for anybody who follows me, or for as friends and associates I wanted to let them know that I could have been dead today. Let me tell you why. I just got pulled over in Bloomington.”
Confused as to why he had been pulled over, he said he was “following the rules. I was following the speed limit and everything,” he said.
At this point of his video, Strong’s accounting included a significantly different take than what was stated in the police report.
“And the next thing you know, four other squad cars pulled up and they all bring their guns out, I’m looking in my mirror and I see four cops approaching and I stuck my hands out the damn car and they were like, ‘get out the car.’ They took me out of the car and put me in cuffs and put me in the back seat. I was shaking, man, thinking what they’re going to do to me when this door closed. George Floyd came into my head. ... These cops, there was one female cop and three big-(expletive) dudes. White men that I’m thinking, ‘OK, here we go.’”
Believing he had been stopped in regards to a speeding ticket he had before the COVID-19 virus hit, he was told he was being taken in and that his car would be towed.
“For what?” Strong asked.
That’s when officers told him he had a felony arrest warrant.
When Strong asked what the felony was for, officers told him it was for a forged check.
“Once again, George Floyd popped in my head.”
Strong said he didn’t write checks and volunteered his Social Security number and “whatever you need.”
“I’m praying in the back to Jehovah, ‘please, please, please, let me make it back home to my daughter, my fiancée, man, to my friends.’”
“I’m happy the female cop, honestly, was on board, because I don’t think the men would have went into that. They looked like they wanted to beat my (expletive). She did the research and said we got the wrong guy.”
Strong said she continued with her research and pulled up a picture of the person who had used Strong’s identity.
“At that point they said they messed up, took me out the back seat, uncuffed me ... they said, ‘We got another guy here was using your name.’ That’s unfortunate, you know. There’s no sympathy, no empathy for pulling me over with guns drawn on me, putting me in the back aggressively and putting that all into it. So that just goes to say, just remember that ... I don’t know, man - (expletive), man, anything can happen to us, man, especially to us black bodies, black people, black men. I’m thankful, because I could not be making this video right now. Make sure you check in with your loved ones, and check on your friends – that a Black traveling in these suburban communities because it could have ended in a whole different route. And racial profiling is a thing.”
