A Richfield author of three books about food preservation is the co-author of a new book about suburban homesteading.
Stephanie Thurow’s latest book, “Small-Scale Homesteading,” offers advice on many ways to do it yourself from a modest suburban setting. From raising chickens for their eggs to making candles, Thurow and co-author Michelle Bruhn detail ways to be more self-sufficient in an urban environment.
The authors are both proponents of homesteading, yet met through the very modern world of Instagram. Bruhn lives in White Bear Lake and runs a winter farmers market. She invited Thurow to teach a fermentation class at the market years ago, and that class was the first time the women met in person, Thurow recalled.
Although both women do many of the same things, they have different methods of doing them, and comparing and contrasting their knowledge and methods made Bruhn a valuable co-author for the book, according to Thurow.
Homesteading encompasses living more sustainably and eco-friendly, and the idea of homesteading is shifting as people realize how broken the food system is and look for ways to source their food locally or grow their own, according to Bruhn.
“You do not have to be completely self-sufficient. Just simply doing more with what you have, such as growing a garden, or baking your own bread, learning new skills, or teaching new skills of self-sufficiency to others, all means that you’re on the path of homesteading,” Thurow explained.
“Our lifestyles are ones that developed over decades,” she said. “It began for me with buying a home here in Richfield. The previous owners had gardens and our first couple of years here, I did my best to keep things alive. Gardening is a constant learning process,” she said.
The gardening expanded over the years, and the Thurows now have 10 vegetable gardens in their backyard, as well as flowerbeds, with seven more garden beds in the front yard, and more to come this year, according to Thurow.
“I don’t garden with the expectation that I’ll grow all the food I need to preserve to get by for the year. I grow food our family enjoys and will actually eat,” Thurow explained. “The amount of vitamins and nutrients in freshly harvested produce is so much higher than the raw produce that can be store bought,” she noted.
But the family still relies upon farmers markets to supplement what the gardens generate, she added.
The family also has three hens. Except for the winter months when the hens molt and don’t lay eggs, they provide more than enough eggs for the family for several months of the year, according to Thurow.
“We are far from self-sufficient, and that is not our goal,” Bruhn said. “We are gathering skills that help us survive, but we thrive when we share our skills with others.”
The book illustrates what suburban residents can do without acres of land, much in the way Thurow and her family have learned to do within the confines of their Richfield home. And there’s interest in doing what Thurow and Bruhn are doing, composed of “people that want to make the shift toward taking control of what goes into their food, homes and bodies,” Thurow explained.
“They want to know where their food is coming from and find empowerment in doing things themselves, such as growing their own food, or cooking from scratch,” she added.
“We wrote this book for all of us living in urban and suburban homes and neighborhoods who are homesteading curious and have an interest in living a little closer to nature, doing a few more things for ourselves, eating more local foods, decreasing our carbon footprint,” Bruhn said.
The book will be available March 14 through local book retailers. Information about Thurow and her books is available online at minnesotafromscratch.com. Information about “Small-Scale Homesteading” is also available through Bruhn’s website, forksinthedirt.com.
