A Richfield author of three books about food preservation is the co-author of a new book about suburban homesteading.

Stephanie Thurow’s latest book, “Small-Scale Homesteading,” offers advice on many ways to do it yourself from a modest suburban setting. From raising chickens for their eggs to making candles, Thurow and co-author Michelle Bruhn detail ways to be more self-sufficient in an urban environment.

Stephanie Thurow homesteading book

Richfield resident Stephanie Thurow is co-author of the new book “Small-Scale Homesteading.” (Submitted graphic)

