There’s a faster, and very familiar, way for Metro Transit bus riders to get to Mall of America in Bloomington.
Metro Transit’s D Line bus service launched Dec. 3, and for commuters connecting between Brooklyn Center and Bloomington, it has been a popular route. The D Line, the latest in Metro Transit’s bus rapid transit lines, will replicate trips using Route 5, the bus line with the highest ridership in the state, according to Katie Roth, a director of arterial bus rapid transit for Metro Transit.
The service is similar to Metro Transit’s Orange Line, which debuted on the first weekend of December 2021, Both lines provide frequent bus service with limited stops between each end of the route. The Orange Line is a freeway system connecting Burnsville to downtown Minneapolis while the D Line traverses neighborhoods as it travels through downtown Minneapolis.
Like other rapid transit options, the D Line offers enhanced amenities at its limited stops from the Brooklyn Center Transit Center to Mall of America. Fares are collected at the stop prior to boarding, and the buses have three sets of entry doors, allowing quick boarding and disembarking from the buses at each stop.
Each D Line bus stop has a video schedule that updates the estimated arrival times of buses on the route, as well as heated shelters, bicycle racks, emergency-call phones, video surveillance and trash receptacles.
The D Line is the third bus rapid transit line that provides neighborhood access in the Twin Cities, joining two rapid transit bus lines along highways and Metro Transit’s two light-rail trains.
The D Line was identified as a rapid transit project serving Route 5 customers in 2014. Planning for the addition of rapid transit service along the route began in 2016. The plans were finalized in 2018, and engineering commenced in 2019.
The project was fully funded with federal, state and Metropolitan Council dollars, at a cost of $75 million, by October 2020. Two years of construction resulted in its completion on time and under budget, Roth noted.
The addition of rapid transit buses will affect some riders who have used Route 5 service. Route 5 buses will continue to operate, but less frequently as a result of the D Line buses serving the same ridership. Route 5 buses will make more stops than D Line buses and will no longer travel into Richfield and Bloomington, as they will terminate at 56th Street and Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis, according to Roth.
Not all Route 5 buses ran from the Brooklyn Center Transit Center to Mall of America, but all D Line buses will run from Brooklyn Center to Bloomington, she noted.
Although the D Line does not run 24 hours per day, the first buses will roll out before 5 a.m. and service will continue until after 1 a.m., with buses running every 10 minutes during the core of the day, Roth said.
The D Line service comes at a time when Metro Transit is reducing the frequency of its Orange Line buses due to a lack of drivers.
Metro Transit has a budget for 1,393 bus operators, but only 1,050 employed as of last week, according to Laura Baenen, a Metro Transit senior communications specialist.
But bus rapid transit lines like the D Line largely replace local bus routes, and therefore do not significantly increase the number of drivers needed to provide the new service, she explained.
To meet its staffing needs, Metro Transit has increased the starting wage for drivers by 20%. A recent hiring event brought nearly 100 interested applicants, and most of them passed the initial screening, with nearly one-third of the applicants already in possession of a commercial drivers license, she noted.
Choose the right letter
In Brooklyn Center, the D Line joins the C Line as two rapid transit options that reach downtown Minneapolis. They share stops as they depart the Brooklyn Center Transit Center, but take separate routes as they make their way downtown, where the C line ends.
The C line uses Penn Avenue and Highway 55 to access downtown, while the D Line uses Fremont and Emerson avenues to funnel passengers into and out of downtown. A new stop for both lines, at Osseo Road and 47th Avenue, will be added next year, Roth said.
All rapid transit stops downtown are along Seventh or Eighth streets, within a few blocks of light-rail trains, the Orange Line and other local bus routes. In South Minneapolis, the D Line uses Chicago and Portland avenues to connect riders from downtown to Richfield, with stops six blocks apart or less, Roth explained.
In Richfield, stops are located at 66th, 70th, 73rd and 77th streets. The stops in Richfield were chosen in recognition of the fact that Route 5 will no longer serve Portland Avenue and won’t be making as many stops in the city, Roth noted.
The three American Boulevards stops in Bloomington were chosen based upon where the majority of Route 5 passengers have accessed buses, she added.
Information about the D Line and Metro Transit services is available online at metrotransit.org/d-line-project.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.