D Line in Richfield
Passengers board and disembark a new D Line Metro Transit bus at the intersection of 66th Street and Portland Avenue in Richfield Dec. 3, the first day of the new bus rapid transit line. The line replicates Metro Transit’s popular Route 5, connects Brooklyn Center to Mall of America in Bloomington and offers more efficient trips back and forth through downtown Minneapolis. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

There’s a faster, and very familiar, way for Metro Transit bus riders to get to Mall of America in Bloomington.

Metro Transit’s D Line bus service launched Dec. 3, and for commuters connecting between Brooklyn Center and Bloomington, it has been a popular route. The D Line, the latest in Metro Transit’s bus rapid transit lines, will replicate trips using Route 5, the bus line with the highest ridership in the state, according to Katie Roth, a director of arterial bus rapid transit for Metro Transit.

