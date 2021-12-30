For Dec. 15-21, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 15 - A vehicle theft was reported on the 7400 block of 3rd Avenue South.
A wallet was stolen on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive and was used at a local store.
Officers were dispatched to a welfare check of a woman on the 6600 block of Richfield Parkway who had been inside a bathroom stall for an hour. The woman was later arrested on warrants.
Dec. 16 - No incidents reported.
Dec. 17 - A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A man stole merchandise valued at $117.98 from a business on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of 4th Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 7000 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Dec. 18 - A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway on the 6800 block of Logan Avenue South.
The rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway on the 7500 block of 17th Avenue South.
Dec. 19 - A license plate was stolen from a vehicle in a driveway on the 6900 block of Russell Avenue South.
Officers assisted Bloomington Police in locating a robbery suspect at the intersection of 72nd Street West and Harriet Avenue South.
Dec. 20 - Following a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South, three men were arrested – a 20-year-old St. Louis Park man, a 35-year-old Brooklyn Park man, and a 40-year-old Brooklyn Center man.
A 23-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South after officers responded to a report of a disturbance.
A theft was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South for a burglary.
Officers were told that the burglary occurred overnight and learned that $10,100 had been stolen. The Hennepin County Crime Lab responded to process the scene.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 1800 block of 66th Street East.
Shoplifting was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
