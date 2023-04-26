Edina’s second annual Earth Day Community Clothing Exchange met shoppers somewhere at the intersection of spring cleaning, thrift shopping and feel-good fashion April 20 at the Backyard Rink at Braemar Arena. To participate, one could drop off clothes bound for a donate bin, shop the discard piles or watch a fashion show featuring only thrifted attire. Or, they could do all three. Here, thrifters-turned-models Paul Thompson, Léa Payette and Nick Loch walk the runway in their secondhand best. (SUN PHOTOS BY ALAINA ROOKER)
Faridah Abdul Rahman picks through donated apparel at the Earth Day clothing swap April 20 at Braemar Arena in Edina. Rahman came to the swap with a friend, Mary Scott (pictured behind her), because she thought the swap was “a really cool concept.” Both left the swap with a bag of new-to-them goodies.
Emcee Heidi Blum asks fashion show model Twila Singh about her outfit after Singh’s stroll down the runway at the Reuse Fashion Show. Singh, Edina’s organics recycling coordinator, paired lime green and white socks with a strappy pair of heels, a glittery dress and an Edina bomber jacket. Blum, Singh’s real life co-worker and a MN Greencorps member, asked each model about the cost of their outfit, where they found it, and why they liked to thrift.
Tables of donated mens, womens, and children’s apparel line the Braemar Arena Backyard Rink in Edina for the Earth Day clothing swap April 20. Clothing was sorted by size and gender, though attendees were invited to grab whatever struck their fancy. Leftover clothing was donated to Minnesota Disabled American Veterans.
Edina’s second annual Earth Day Community Clothing Exchange met shoppers somewhere at the intersection of spring cleaning, thrift shopping and feel-good fashion April 20 at the Backyard Rink at Braemar Arena. To participate, one could drop off clothes bound for a donate bin, shop the discard piles or watch a fashion show featuring only thrifted attire. Or, they could do all three. Here, thrifters-turned-models Paul Thompson, Léa Payette and Nick Loch walk the runway in their secondhand best. (SUN PHOTOS BY ALAINA ROOKER)
Faridah Abdul Rahman picks through donated apparel at the Earth Day clothing swap April 20 at Braemar Arena in Edina. Rahman came to the swap with a friend, Mary Scott (pictured behind her), because she thought the swap was “a really cool concept.” Both left the swap with a bag of new-to-them goodies.
Emcee Heidi Blum asks fashion show model Twila Singh about her outfit after Singh’s stroll down the runway at the Reuse Fashion Show. Singh, Edina’s organics recycling coordinator, paired lime green and white socks with a strappy pair of heels, a glittery dress and an Edina bomber jacket. Blum, Singh’s real life co-worker and a MN Greencorps member, asked each model about the cost of their outfit, where they found it, and why they liked to thrift.
Tables of donated mens, womens, and children’s apparel line the Braemar Arena Backyard Rink in Edina for the Earth Day clothing swap April 20. Clothing was sorted by size and gender, though attendees were invited to grab whatever struck their fancy. Leftover clothing was donated to Minnesota Disabled American Veterans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.