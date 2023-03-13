The Minnesota Legislature has proposed a plan aimed at ending youth homelessness, cutting racial disparities in homeownership in half and building and preserving 150,000 homes in the next 10 years in an effort to solve the state’s housing crisis.
The “All Roads Lead Back to Home” plan was announced last week by representatives from both the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate.
Richfield Rep. Michael Howard (DFL-51A) is chairman of the Housing Committee in the Minnesota House. “Every Minnesotan deserves the dream of a safe and affordable place they can call home, yet this dream is unattainable for hundreds of thousands of Minnesota families all across the state,” he said.
Without addressing the housing crisis, the collateral consequences will continue to be felt through achievement gaps in Minnesota schools, poorer health outcomes and families that are struggling to thrive, according to Howard.
“It’s time to stop admiring the problem and start making bold investments that actually match the scope of the crisis Minnesotans are facing,” he added.
The plan calls for a combined $3 billion investment in three areas, with $1 billion earmarked for each proposal. The plan would fund the building and preservation of homes through housing infrastructure bonds and general obligation bonds for public housing, fund one-time investments to address housing challenges, such as homelessness and barriers to homeownership, and fund ongoing investments to carry the plan’s vision through.
To end youth homelessness by 2030, the plan calls for $100 million in emergency rental assistance to help Minnesotans who are currently facing a housing crisis, providing rental assistance and housing support for 40,000 families. Legislation would provide state-based rental assistance to cost-burdened renters, ensuring low-income families in Minnesota are paying no more than 30% of their income in rent.
Other proposals to end youth homelessness would include a renters’ rights bill to better ensure Minnesota families avoid evictions and maintain stable housing. The Pathway Home Act is intended to ensure that Minnesotans experiencing homelessness have the resources they need so that homelessness is brief, rare and non-recurring, according to the plan.
In order to build and preserve 150,000 homes over the next 10 years, the plan envisions housing infrastructure bonds supporting construction of housing for a range of incomes. Other funding initiatives would also construct new homes while preserving and modernizing existing homes.
To reduce the racial disparities in homeownership by 50% and increase the number of affordable homes, the plan calls for an investment providing a pathway to first-time home buyers through down-payment assistance, making the dream of homeownership a reality for up to 5,000 first-generation homeowners.
Manufactured homes, Minnesota’s largest source of home ownership, would see a $50 million investment in production and preservation under the plan.
Rental credit
Bloomington Rep. Nathan Coulter (DFL-51B) has authored a bill that would convert the Minnesota renter’s credit into a refundable income tax credit, so eligible taxpayers can automatically receive the credit with their tax return rather than as a separate payment months later.
The bill would also expand eligibility, benefiting more than 150,000 Minnesotans who currently do not qualify for the renter’s credit, according to Coulter.
The bill has been laid over for possible inclusion in a larger property tax bill, he noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.