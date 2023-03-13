The Minnesota Legislature has proposed a plan aimed at ending youth homelessness, cutting racial disparities in homeownership in half and building and preserving 150,000 homes in the next 10 years in an effort to solve the state’s housing crisis.

The “All Roads Lead Back to Home” plan was announced last week by representatives from both the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments