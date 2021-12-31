Nia Legba, a Richfield High School senior, has earned a full academic scholarship to Vanderbilt University through the QuestBridge National Match Scholars Program, which gives academically excellent, low-income students the chance to obtain a full-ride scholarship to a top school in America.
After acceptance into the program, prospective scholars rank up to 12 top schools of their choice. Each ranked school reviews the applications and determines whether the scholar is a match.
Nia was sitting with two of her friends in one of the new flex spaces at RHS when she received the notification email. “I was nervous and my hands were shaking,” said Nia. “They told me to open the email, and I hesitated, and then I opened it and shut my eyes. A second later I heard a scream and saw the phrase, ‘Congratulations, You Matched’ on the screen.” Nia and her friends proceeded to jog around the school telling as many teachers, family members, friends and RHS staff as they could find.
At Vanderbilt, Nia plans to major in biology on the pre-med tra
Nia’s counselor, Sara Linde, describes her as a determined and ambitious young woman. “Nia is a student with remarkable grit who simply loves to learn.”
Nia credits much of her success to the teachers and staff at RHS, as well as her peers and family. “There were days where I thought I might give up because I had so much on my plate, but my support network was there to guide me through those tough times and remind me of my talents and what I was doing this for,” said Nia. “I have so many wonderful teachers and staff to thank for getting me here.”
In her spare time, Nia enjoys playing basketball, watching anime, swimming and spending time with her siblings. Her favorite course this year is ceramics, where she enjoys the creativity and freedom of throwing pots on the wheel.
As a senior, Nia is thriving in her college courses while maintaining an active high school schedule filled with Upward Bound, Me to We, Green Team and Student Wellness Council meetings.
