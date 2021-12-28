Richfield police chief asking for help on the ground while long-term solutions are sought
Thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles continue to increase in Richfield, the state, and the nation, as law enforcement leaders seek solutions at the the community and legislative level.
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said he has seen significant cooperation from the community in helping to catch some of those involved in the thefts. But to reduce the opportunities, he added, it’s going to take a more concerted effort from the ground-up and the top-down.
A catalytic converter is an Environmental Protection Agency exhaust emission control device that turns toxic gases from an internal combustion engine into less toxic pollutants. Converters are typically found beneath the vehicle as part of the exhaust system.
In Richfield, there were 70 catalytic converter thefts in 2020. To date in 2021, there have been 97 thefts within the city.
It’s an easy crime with a big payoff, but Henthorne said that in addition to residents parking vehicles in garages or under bright street lights, and making sure alarm systems are activated, there have to be legislative measures that will have longer lasting effects.
“It’s been a problem we’ve been dealing with throughout the state and the metro and the nation, really, for some time,” Henthorne said. “The reason we have been dealing with these catalytic converter thefts is due to the metals that are put in them.”
Some of those metals are platinum, palladium and rhodium, which can fetch anywhere from $150 to $500 when sold on the open market.
The crime itself takes less than five minutes to complete.
It can be done by an individual, but police have found that it’s generally a small group of two to three who work together quickly and efficiently. The thieves generally target vehicles that are parked in darkened areas or vehicles that are parked in the same location over a length of time.
Thieves will pull up next to the vehicle and one will jump out, jack the vehicle slightly for easier access, and then use a powered saw to quickly cut off the converter from the exhaust system. In a matter of minutes, they are on their way.
Unloading the converters is the next step. Because the converters are untraceable, it’s easy to find vendors who will buy the highly valued metals.
There have been steps taken to make the selling of the metal in the converters more difficult, such as engraving the vehicle identification number onto the converter, applying stickers that link the converter to the vehicle, or painting it with a bright color.
In fact, last summer Minnesota lawmakers agreed to fund a new pilot program aimed at deterring catalytic converter thefts. The state directed $400,000 toward the program, which would pay for car owners to have their catalytic converters engraved with their vehicles’ identification numbers or otherwise permanently marked so the parts could be identified if removed.
Some metro municipalities have held “marking events” where residents have their converters marked with the vehicle identification number. While these efforts are commendable and might help in some cases, Henthorne said he isn’t completely sold.
“We’ve looked at that,” Henthorne said. “I know other jurisdictions have done that. The premise of that is that the paint will signal law enforcement and recyclers to look deeper for serial numbers and identification marks. The problem with both those methods – and I’m not knocking them, don’t get me wrong – is that stolen catalytic converters can be repainted, stickers can be scraped off. There are a lot of things that can be done.”
So, the solution, in Henthorne’s mind, must be found in longer-term action. “I think we have to look at the problem in making them not so valuable as to be stolen,” he said.
That might fall on the manufacturer coming up with less valuable metals being used in the construction of the converters; it might also fall on legislative bodies coming up with laws that target the issue and make the crime of opportunity less attractive to the thieves.
In the meantime, Henthorne said it is probably best to continue educating the public on the ways they can make it more difficult for thieves, and how residents can continue to engage police when they see suspicious activity.
That cooperation, Henthorne said, has led to Richfield police catching thieves in the act.
“It’s been the help and the eyes and ears of the community that has helped us most,” Henthorne said. “They have been calling when they see suspicious activity. Therefore, we’ve been able to get out there and make an arrest of those who are in possession of these that they have just cut off.”
He also pointed to good police work, referring to instances when officers have made traffic stops and discovered thieves with catalytic converters in their possession.
Until long-term legislative solutions are implemented, it will continue to be up to individual residents to help police do their jobs.
“Each jurisdiction is getting hit and we’ve been sending out that educational information to hopefully prevent that, and if people take precautions, that will help,” Henthorne said.
“When people report suspicious activity, that’s been successful for us.”
How to slow the thefts
There are many ways for individuals to help with slowing the thefts of catalytic converters.
• Watch for suspicious activity around vehicles that are parked. Listen for the distinct sound of grinding metal.
• Always lock your vehicle and set the alarm.
• Park in a locked garage or secured parking area.
• Install a bright motion sensor light and camera to discourage potential thieves.
• Install an anti-theft (cage) device. Some local auto shops also install cable lock systems.
Share this information with family and friends to help spread the word so everyone is informed and can take precautions to protect their vehicles.
(PHOTO courtesy wikimedia commons user “Amazoniano,” under creative commons license: tinyurl.com/2p8zmw9b)
Catalytic converters like these are common targets for thieves. As thefts of the auto parts have increased in Richfield and across the country, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne is advocating for legislative solutions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.