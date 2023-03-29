If anything, the three hours the Bloomington City Council spent discussing a host of changes to the city’s housing standards left council members more than three hours away from a resolution.
The council reviewed the proposals and held another round of public comment on the plan during its March 20 meeting. The main take away from the meeting is that the council needs to discuss the city’s options, and solutions, further.
The council didn’t necessarily disagree with the intention or methods being considered in an effort to bring affordable housing alternatives to the city, but questions about the impact of sweeping changes across the city, and plenty of resident opposition to the proposal, gave council members reason to pause a process that has been evolving for more than a year.
Amendments proposed to the City Code and Comprehensive Plan are intended to provide housing alternatives to the city, in some cases replicating the standards by which houses were built in the 1940s and 1950s, according to Glen Markegard, the city’s planning manager.
Smaller homes in Bloomington dating back 70 years or more do not meet the city’s current minimums for single-family homes, Markegard said. A small home might not meet the 1,040 square feet required of a home today, and it might not have the two-car garage that’s required for a single-family home. Lot sizes of the past don’t meet the minimum lot requirements today, he noted, and the width of some older lots don’t meet the 80 feet minimum now required, he noted.
The proposal aims to provide opportunities for building smaller homes and accessory dwelling units for single-occupant households and small families that are affordable. It would also address the home ownership opportunity gap, as non-white Bloomington residents comprise a larger percentage of the rental housing population, while approximately 75% of the city’s white residents are homeowners due to disparities in household income and employment rates, based upon 2020 data, Markegard said.
And allowing for smaller homes and secondary homes on existing single-family lots will help address a demand that exceeds availability across the city, he noted.
The city has been successful in adding multi-family housing units in recent years, with more than 1,600 units having been added, and another 2,000 at some stage of development, according to Markegard. But new single-family housing units are hard to come by in Bloomington, and that has been the case for two decades. In the past few years, new home construction in the city and single-family home demolition has been equal, Markegard said.
The amendments would create additional opportunities for one- and two-family developments, by reductions in required lot sizes, widths and minimum unit sizes, as well as allowing smaller garages and other considerations.
The changes wouldn’t provide a sweeping transformation of the city, based upon an analysis of the city’s existing lots. The amendments have the potential to add 100-200 new homes over the course of a decade, according to Senior Planner Nick Johnson.
Several residents objected to the proposal. The opposition wasn’t necessarily to the housing diversity the proposal would bring, but concerns about changing neighborhood characteristics, increased parking on residential streets and environmental impacts were raised in objection.
The council, sharing concerns about the impacts of the proposal, agreed that further consideration was warranted, but did not set a date for revisiting the discussion.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
