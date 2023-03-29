If anything, the three hours the Bloomington City Council spent discussing a host of changes to the city’s housing standards left council members more than three hours away from a resolution.

The council reviewed the proposals and held another round of public comment on the plan during its March 20 meeting. The main take away from the meeting is that the council needs to discuss the city’s options, and solutions, further.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments