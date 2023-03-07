It’s not often that a Minnesota mayor receives an invite to the White House, but Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse was among a variety of state representatives that attended a one-day summit last week in Washington, D.C.

More than 50 state and local elected officials and community leaders attended “Communities in Action: Building a Better Minnesota,” a gathering coordinated by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Public Engagement.

busse at white house

Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse didn’t get a chance to meet President Joe Biden or sit behind Biden’s desk in the Oval Office of the White House, but he did meet with Biden-Harris Administration officials March 1 in Washington, D.C., to discuss how Bloomington has benefited from federal funding it has received during the past three years, including pandemic relief funding. (Submitted photo)

