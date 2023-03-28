Among many proverbial bouquets that were handed out to the people and businesses of Bloomington, the city’s annual State of the City address closed by honoring city employees who answered the call to duty with great frequency in recent months.
Bloomington’s public works employees, specifically those who navigate the city’s plows and snow removal equipment along Bloomington streets and sidewalks, were thanked at the closing of the March 23 presentation.
They were called to duty multiple times this past winter, asked to put in long hours with each new snowfall that blanketed the city. With 81 inches of snow during the winter as of last week, it was the seventh snowiest winter on record, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
Their work does not go unnoticed by Bloomington residents, he noted. The city’s 2022 community survey showed that 84% of residents rated the city’s snow removal as excellent or good, a score that puts Bloomington in the top 10% of jurisdictions nationwide that ask residents to rate snow removal service, Verbrugge explained.
Approximately 50 public works employees attended the closing moments of the presentation, which acknowledged and honored numerous residents, businesspeople and city employees, and highlighted the city’s accomplishments, projects and developments.
Mayor Tim Busse began the State of the City address by discussing the city’s community-based strategic plan: “Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.”
Crafted through focus groups and discussions, both in-person and online, the strategic plan was assembled by a core planning team, which was adopted by the Bloomington City Council nearly a year ago. “The work resulted in an aspirational and inspirational mission that’s as distinctive as the community it represents,” Busse said. The mission is to “cultivate an enduring and remarkable community where people want to be,” he added.
Busse used illustrations from throughout the city to expand upon words within the mission statement.
Cultivate
“It doesn’t matter if you’re cultivating a garden or if you’re cultivating an enduring and remarkable community where people want to be, it just doesn’t happen, it takes a lot of hard work,” Busse said. “Bloomington is putting that hard work in, in both our businesses and our people,” he added. “We continue to have one of the strongest economic development track records in the region.”
A video highlight package pointed to a variety of redevelopment projects within the city, noting the city has gained more than $131 million in additional assessed value due to new construction in the past year. And the city is expected to add more than $100 million in total market value from projects scheduled this year, Busse noted.
The city’s redevelopment includes new housing, with the addition of 1,634 new housing units since 2020, and more than 2,000 under construction or approved for future construction. Of those nearly 3,700 new units, more than 770 of them are considered affordable housing, according to Busse.
Enduring
Although the city’s work is focused on today, it has to stand the test of time, according to Busse. Endurance requires strategic thinking, commitment and buy-in by the entire community, as well as investment, he said.
The city’s local option sales tax proposal is an example of endurance, according to Busse. The proposal, to add a half-cent sales tax to qualifying purchases in the city, is estimated to generate $12 million per year for the city for a span of 20 years. It would be used to fund improvements at Bloomington Ice Garden, construct a combined community center and public health facility and improve the Nine Mile Creek corridor. Estimated to cost a typical Bloomington household between $70 and $100 per year, funding the proposed improvements through the tax levy would add approximately $230 per year to the owners of a median-value home, Busse explained.
The proposal requires Minnesota Legislature approval, as well as voter approval to implement the sales tax, he noted.
The city’s endurance is being demonstrated through sustainability efforts, according to Busse. Natural resource preservation through efforts such as community buckthorn and other invasive species removal, and the implementation of a curbside organics collection that more than 5,600 homes are participating in are two examples he cited.
The city is also moving forward with park improvements, and received federal funding for another stretch of the Minnesota Valley State Trail, a paved trail along the Minnesota River. A portion of the 13-mile trail has been completed thus far.
“The use and the demand for this trail absolutely exceeds expectations,” Busse said. The trail segment that is complete shows the demand for an accessible, high quality, multi-use recreational trail, he added.
On the opposite side of the city, improvements to the Interstate 494 corridor, including its interchange with Interstate 35W, will begin this summer, he noted.
Remarkable
“Here in Bloomington, we get the work done,” Busse said.
That doesn’t make the city remarkable, but doing the work and doing it well allows the city to think big and bold, and be remarkable, he said.
He cited the proposed world expo that Bloomington would host in its South Loop District in 2027 as an example of thinking big. The United States is one of five countries vying to host the 2027 expo, and the theme proposed for a U.S. expo is “Healthy People, Healthy Planet,” Busse noted.
Spanning 93 days during the summer of 2027, nearly 90% of the expo’s visitors would be expected to come from outside the Twin Cities. It is projected that the expo would draw 13.3 million attendees, according to Busse. “It is estimated that Expo 2027 would generate $364 million of tax revenue to support state, local and federal governments,” he said.
Using land in the South Loop District, the majority of the infrastructure for the expo would be repurposed, he noted.
The host country will be named June 21. After the United States failed to land the 2023 expo, Busse said he is confident the United States will be chosen for 2027.
Changes to the plans for a water park on the north side of Mall of America are due to rising costs of construction and tightening of financial markets, but the project could begin this fall if financing for the project is completed, which includes tax-increment financing from the city, Busse said. “I continue to believe that the project would be very successful and that by drawing one million visitors per year, it would be a great benefit to Bloomington’s hospitality industry.”
The hospitality industry is rebounding since the pandemic began three years ago, according to Busse. “Visitors are coming back to Bloomington,” he said.
Lodging data for 2022 showed that the occupancy rate for Bloomington’s hotels was short of the 2019 level, but at 62%, it was in line with the national average for 2022, Busse noted.
Challenge issued
Among the many city initiatives discussed during the presentation was affordable housing.
“Having a place to call home is such an important factor when it comes to a person’s well being and success in life,” Busse said. “Decent, affordable housing provides a solid foundation for everything else that goes on,” he added, noting that a stable home generally equates to economic success, better education outcomes and a better quality of life.
“We’ve been working hard to make Bloomington a place where people can afford to live.”
City initiatives have aimed to provide affordable housing options for hospitality workers, first-year teachers and others who are important to the local economy. And affordable housing is a goal the Metropolitan Council sets for cities across the metro. Bloomington is at 86% of its 2030 affordable housing goal, according to Busse. “We are about 86% ahead of most of our neighboring communities in the Twin Cities,” he said.
Busse challenged other cities to do their part. “Providing housing that people can afford is a regional issue,” he said, calling on every city to “get busy and actually do something on affordable housing in their communities.”
