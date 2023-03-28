2023 bloomington state of the city-1
Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge closes the March 23 State of the City address by honoring the work of the city’s public works employees who worked throughout the winter to keep city streets and sidewalks clear of snow. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Among many proverbial bouquets that were handed out to the people and businesses of Bloomington, the city’s annual State of the City address closed by honoring city employees who answered the call to duty with great frequency in recent months.

Bloomington’s public works employees, specifically those who navigate the city’s plows and snow removal equipment along Bloomington streets and sidewalks, were thanked at the closing of the March 23 presentation.

2023 bloomington state of the city-2
Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse delivers the State of the City address March 23. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

