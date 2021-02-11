The forthcoming bus rapid transit line through Bloomington and Richfield will affect local service buses in each city, and Metro Transit is collecting feedback about those proposed changes.
The Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit service that will begin later this year will operate much like the Blue Line that provides daily light-rail train service for commuters between downtown Minneapolis and Bloomington’s Mall of America. With limited stops between downtown Minneapolis and Burnsville, several local bus lines will be modified to connect with Orange Line stops in Bloomington and Richfield.
“We have a plan that proposes changes on 11 bus routes,” said Cyndi Harper, Metro Transit’s route planning manager.
In some cases, routes are being modified. In two cases, the Orange Line is replacing routes that serve downtown Minneapolis, Harper noted.
The Orange Line will have stops along or near Interstate 35W, and will provide frequent, all-day service in both directions, seven days a week with dedicated stops akin to those of the light-rail trains. The Orange Line will include a tunnel underneath Interstate 494 to provide service to the Best Buy campus in Richfield, as well as a stop at the intersection of Knox Avenue and American Boulevard in Bloomington.
Routes 535 and 597 will be replaced by the Orange Line. Route 597 is an express route between downtown Minneapolis and Bloomington, with branches serving different Bloomington neighborhoods. Two routes connecting with the Orange Line will be configured to serve the areas no longer served by route 597, according to Harper.
Route 535 has several branches that serve areas near Interstate 494. Changes to existing local routes and the addition of new routes will accommodate route 535 passengers when Orange Line service commences, Harper noted.
Some proposed changes are not a result of the Orange Line. Route 515, a popular route from Southdale Mall in Edina to Mall of America in Bloomington, accesses I-35W at 66th Street in Richfield. It will continue to do so, but the east destinations of the route are changing, Harper said.
Route 515 has three east destinations. Mall of America will remain a destination, via Bloomington Avenue, but runs terminating at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System campus will be discontinued, as Blue Line rail service provides access to the VA campus from Mall of America, Harper explained.
A Route 515 run that provides service to a small ridership that accesses the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s cargo businesses along Richfield’s east border is also proposed for elimination, she added.
Feedback is being collected through an online survey, by email or through a public comment phone line, through Feb. 22. Maps outlining the proposed changes are available through Metro Transit’s website.
Adjustments to the routes, based upon feedback gathered this winter, will be incorporated this spring, with the final proposal scheduled for Metropolitan Council approval during the summer. The route changes will occur when Orange Line service begins in late 2021, Harper noted.
The Orange Line will use freeway stations for passenger access in Minneapolis and stations along exit ramps, such as at 66th Street in Richfield and 98th Street in Bloomington.
The Orange Line is expected to run every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 15 minutes during midday, evenings and weekends, with less frequent service early in the morning and late at night. It will have the same fare as local bus and light-rail lines, and its stations will have amenities similar to light-rail stations, with vending machines for tickets, meaning Orange Line passengers will pre-pay before boarding the bus, and Metro Transit police officers will check for proof of payment on buses.
Information about the proposed bus route changes is available online at tr.im/connecting.
