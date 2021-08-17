Mall of America marked its 29th birthday Aug. 11. Sponsored by Mountain Dew, which is producing a limited edition “Cake Smash” soda intended to taste like a cake, the 29 participants tore apart a cake in search of their numbered ball. The numbered balls determined the order in which they selected their mall birthday gifts, which included a $1,000 gift card and a variety of other prizes.
featured popular
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.