Mall of America marked its 29th birthday Aug. 11. Sponsored by Mountain Dew, which is producing a limited edition “Cake Smash” soda intended to taste like a cake, the 29 participants tore apart a cake in search of their numbered ball. The numbered balls determined the order in which they selected their mall birthday gifts, which included a $1,000 gift card and a variety of other prizes.

