Emily Jepson, who became Edina’s first community engagement officer when the role was created earlier this year, has received the Mike Siitari Officer of the Year Award.
Jepson was recognized by the Edina City Council May 17, honored with an award given annually to an officer by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund. Jepson, who joined the Edina Police Department in 2014, has risen through the ranks, entering the new role in March as the community engagement officer, where she looks to deepen relationships with those in Edina.
Her impact on the community was cited as a reason she was nominated for the award, a city news release noted. “At a time when it’s more important than ever to engage our community and foster positive relationships, Emily has represented herself and the Edina Police Department in a very professional and positive manner,” a colleague said in the release.
Jepson told the Sun Current she attributes winning the award in large part to being on the department’s Peer Support Team. “It’s really cool that my peers, these people that I really look up to, think that highly of me. … That’s really a humbling experience.”
The award, named after former Edina Police Chief Siitari, honors officers who have shown exemplary service and leadership through public relations and innovation, a city description said. Every year since 2011, at least one officer has been recognized.
Jepsen said she was “really taken aback and honored” when she found out she had been given the award. “I just feel like it’s my job. … I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do.”
After earning a bachelor’s degree in global studies from the University of Minnesota in 2011, Jepson soon worked at a group home with individuals who had developmental disabilities. “That’s where my want to serve others really started, but I wanted to do more,” she said.
Jepson would eventually go back to school to receive her law enforcement certificate from Metropolitan State University. While in school, she applied for a community service officer position with Edina and got it in 2014, she said. Then, after she received her certification, she was promoted to police officer the next year.
Since then, being in Edina has “been a really, really good experience and I’ve learned so much from all of my partners. It’s been really rewarding,” Jepson said.
But Jepson also pointed out that public perceptions of the profession have gotten worse over the years since she started her law enforcement career. “But we keep chugging through it. And then also, I’m seeing some good changes that are coming out of it.”
As the community engagement officer, Jepson is responsible for deepening the department’s relationship with the Edina community, including handling engagement events, facilitating attendance of officers at block parties and other organizing efforts, she said. She has also been involved in integrating a social worker within the department to uphold mental health needs in the community, according to the city news release.
She has also led many ride-alongs in the community, which have included City Councilmember James Pierce and more recently, District 6 Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse.
The ride-alongs are “a really important thing that we can offer to our citizens,” Jepson said. “There’s nothing like being in the front seat of a squad car when you’re pulling somebody over, you know, you get a first hand account of what that looks like, what the officer is experiencing.”
She added, “It’s the officer’s opportunity to show our humanity and our thought process and our perspective.”
Within the Police Department, Jepson is also a junior police coordinator, defensive tactics instructor, crisis negotiator, neighborhood engagement officer and field training officer. She is also a part of the Fall Into the Arts Committee, she said.
Additionally, as part of being on the department’s Peer Support Team, Jepson said it’s important to boost the spirits of officers in the line of duty. “Our cops are community stewards. They need to be able to lift others up and so, they need somebody or people to lift them up, too,” she said.
“Officer Jepson is a creative thinker who strives to engage the community she serves in ways that build trust and confidence,” Police Chief Todd Milburn said in the city news release. “She is very well deserving of this honor, and I am proud of her accomplishments.”
Jepson said she encourages the public to “not be afraid to interact with their Police Department.”
“We are here to serve our community and we want to be a part of it in whatever facet that is,” Jepson said. “We want to get to know you. And that’s how we’re all going to get through and make things better in the world.”
