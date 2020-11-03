Democrats Dean Phillips and Ilhan Omar appear to be on their way second terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, with nearly all precincts reporting in both races.
The Associated Press declared victory for both candidates.
Phillips, who represents Congressional District 3, had about 56% of the vote as of 9:35 p.m., when 232 of 249 precincts had reported. Republican challenger Kendall Qualls received the remainder of the vote.
With 235 of 238 precincts reporting as of 9:24 p.m., Omar prevailed over two candidates in Congressional District 5. Omar took about 64% of the vote while Republican Lacy Johnson took about about 26%. Michael Moore, a member of the Legal Marijuana Now party, received about 9%.
Soon after being elected to Congress two years ago, Omar took on a national profile as a member of “The Squad,” an informal four-person group of progressive women representatives. Omar was the first Somali-American member of the House and first woman of color to represent Minnesota there.
She advocates for the abolition of ICE, the Green New Deal as a means to fight climate change, and Medicare for All.
Phillips will continue his run in Congress after defeating Republican Erik Paulsen in 2018 to earn his first term. Among Phillips' listed priorities are campaign finance reform, COVID-19 response and climate action.
